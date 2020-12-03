AEW Dynamite & NXT Viewership For December 2nd

Sting’s AEW debut, Jon Moxley’s World title defense against Kenny Omega and the shocking conclusion of last night’s Dynamite helped Winter is Coming score a decisive win over WWE NXT. Here’s the breakdown, courtesy of PWTorch.com:

AEW: 913,000 viewers, 0.42 rating (Adults 18-49)

913,000 viewers, 0.42 rating (Adults 18-49) NXT: 658,000 viewers, 0.16 rating (Adults 18-49)

In the Men 18-34 demographic, AEW crushed NXT .29 to .04.

For comparison, Monday’s WWE Raw averaged 1,741,000 viewers and did a 0.53 rating in the key demo.

This week’s Impact Wrestling data is available this week, since they made the Top 150 shows on cable. Tuesday’s Impact on AXS-TV did 166,000 viewers with a 0.05 in the Adults 18-49 demographic. It ranked 121 on cable for the night.

With new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appearing on Impact next week, it’s going to be interesting to see how much of a boost Impact gets from this appearance.

AEW President Tony Khan thanked the great fans who helped make the ‘biggest Dynamite of all time’ a viewership success.

Thank you great fans who made #AEWDynamite Winter Is Coming a huge success for @AEW + @tntdrama! We got our best demo rating of 2020 + a new #AEW Champion @KennyOmegamanX + an indelible memory with Sting’s arrival, + won the night

AEW 913k P2+/543k P18-49

NXT 658k P2+/210k P18-49 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 3, 2020

