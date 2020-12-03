Friday, December 4, 2020
AEW Dynamite & NXT Viewership For December 2nd

By Michael Reichlin
AEW vs. NXT
Sting’s AEW debut, Jon Moxley’s World title defense against Kenny Omega and the shocking conclusion of last night’s Dynamite helped Winter is Coming score a decisive win over WWE NXT. Here’s the breakdown, courtesy of PWTorch.com:

  • AEW: 913,000 viewers, 0.42 rating (Adults 18-49)
  • NXT: 658,000 viewers, 0.16 rating (Adults 18-49)

In the Men 18-34 demographic, AEW crushed NXT .29 to .04.

https://twitter.com/BrandonThurston/status/1334703715194974208/

For comparison, Monday’s WWE Raw averaged 1,741,000 viewers and did a 0.53 rating in the key demo.

This week’s Impact Wrestling data is available this week, since they made the Top 150 shows on cable. Tuesday’s Impact on AXS-TV did 166,000 viewers with a 0.05 in the Adults 18-49 demographic. It ranked 121 on cable for the night.

With new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appearing on Impact next week, it’s going to be interesting to see how much of a boost Impact gets from this appearance.

AEW President Tony Khan thanked the great fans who helped make the ‘biggest Dynamite of all time’ a viewership success.

Check out our results and takeaways from this week’s AEW and NXT:

