AEW Dynamite Preview (12/16): Sting Returns, Omega & Cody In Action

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new live episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
The following times are announced for this week’s show from Jacksonville, Florida:
- AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (with Don Callis) vs. Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss) in a No Disqualification match.
- The Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Top Flight, Varsity Blondes & Brandon Cutler in a 7-on-7 match.
- Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) vs. Angelico (with Jack Evans).
- Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party.
- AEW’s newest tag team The Acclaimed faces AEW’s first tag team champions, SCU.
- NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
- Advertisement -
Plus, Sting will appear and we should get some additional information about Kenny Omega reuniting with former Bullet Club partners Gallows & Anderson.