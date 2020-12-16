Wednesday, December 16, 2020
AEW Dynamite Preview (12/16): Sting Returns, Omega & Cody In Action

By Michael Reichlin
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new live episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The following times are announced for this week’s show from Jacksonville, Florida:

  • AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (with Don Callis) vs. Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss) in a No Disqualification match.
  • The Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Top Flight, Varsity Blondes & Brandon Cutler in a 7-on-7 match.
  • Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) vs. Angelico (with Jack Evans).
  • Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party.
  • AEW’s newest tag team The Acclaimed faces AEW’s first tag team champions, SCU.
  • NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
Plus, Sting will appear and we should get some additional information about Kenny Omega reuniting with former Bullet Club partners Gallows & Anderson.

