AEW Dynamite Preview (12/16): Sting Returns, Omega & Cody In Action

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a new live episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The following times are announced for this week’s show from Jacksonville, Florida:

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (with Don Callis) vs. Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss) in a No Disqualification match.

The Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Top Flight, Varsity Blondes & Brandon Cutler in a 7-on-7 match.

Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) vs. Angelico (with Jack Evans).

Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party.

AEW’s newest tag team The Acclaimed faces AEW’s first tag team champions, SCU.

NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante

Plus, Sting will appear and we should get some additional information about Kenny Omega reuniting with former Bullet Club partners Gallows & Anderson.