Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home AEW

AEW Dynamite Preview (12/9): Shaq Debuts, Sting & Kenny Omega

Preview for Wednesday's stacked edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT

By Michael Reichlin

All Elite Wrestling has announced a stacked lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite live on TNT. Last week’s Winter is Coming special saw Sting’s AEW debut, Kenny Omega capturing the AEW World title and much more.

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

  • Shaq debuts in AEW. The basketball legend will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone. He is expected to address Jade Cargill confronting Cody Rhodes and teasing that Shaq is one giant that Cody can’t slay.
  • Sting speak for the first time since joining All Elite Wrestling. He will also be interviewed by Schiavone.
  • MJF will face Orange Cassidy to defend his coveted Dynamite Diamond Ring.
  • Lance Archer and the Lucha Bros will face Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade.
  • The Inner Circle’s Ultimatum: After their recent infighting, leader Chris Jericho says they must learn to co-exist or disband entirely.
  • AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks take on TH2 in a non-title match. If TH2 gets the win, they’ll earn a title shot.
  • Dustin Rhodes vs. 10 of the Dark Order.
  • Abadon will be in action.

Plus, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will be on hand to address their actions last week, as well as their appearance on Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling.

Check back later tonight for our AEW Dynamite Results & Takeaways.

