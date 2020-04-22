AEW Dynamite Preview (4/22): TNT Championship Tournament Continues

It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. All Elite Wrestling is back with another new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. This week’s show features the final two matches in the TNT Championship Quarterfinals, a special segment from the Hardy Compound and more.

The following items are scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dynamite Broadcast:

TNT Championship Tournament

Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer have advanced to the Semifinals of the TNT Championship Tournament. The final two matches of the Quarterfinals take place tonight. One of the bouts has major ramifications.

In a match that will probably headline an AEW pay-per-view one day, Darby Allin faces Sammy Guevara of the Inner Circle. The winner of this bout advances to face Cody Rhodes in the next round.

Dustin Rhodes will also face Kip Sabian, with the winner advancing to battle Lance Archer. Dustin Rhodes is so confident in his chances that he is putting his career on the line against Sabian.

Also On The Show

In addition to the tournament matches, AEW is advertising Jimmy Havoc vs. Orange Cassidy, as well as Kenny Omega, Wardlow and Brodie Lee all in singles action.

Finally, “Broken” Matt Hardy promises “exclusive footage” from the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina. The deranged Hardy has been embroiled in a feud with Chris Jericho. What does he have in store for Le Champion this week?

Join us here later tonight for our AEW Dynamite live discussion, results and Takeaways feature.