AEW Dynamite Preview: Allin vs. Starks, Moxley, Jericho, Baker In Action

AEW is back tonight with a new live episode of Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida.
Dynamite will feature in-ring action AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Britt Baker’s return from injury, a PPV-caliber bout between Darby Allin and Ricky Starks and more.
The following items are confirmed for tonight’s TNT broadcast:
- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. An opponent chosen by Eddie Kingston
- Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks
- Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy of Private Party
- Britt Baker will be in action
- AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. SCU (20-minute Time Limit)
- Organge Cassidy vs. 10 of the Dark Order
In addition to these matches, Cody will be on hand to address TNT Champion Brodie Lee’s challenge to a Dog Collar Match.