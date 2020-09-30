AEW Dynamite Preview: Allin vs. Starks, Moxley, Jericho, Baker In Action

AEW is back tonight with a new live episode of Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida.

Dynamite will feature in-ring action AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Britt Baker’s return from injury, a PPV-caliber bout between Darby Allin and Ricky Starks and more.

The following items are confirmed for tonight’s TNT broadcast:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. An opponent chosen by Eddie Kingston

Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks

Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy of Private Party

Britt Baker will be in action

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. SCU (20-minute Time Limit)

Organge Cassidy vs. 10 of the Dark Order

In addition to these matches, Cody will be on hand to address TNT Champion Brodie Lee’s challenge to a Dog Collar Match.

AEW Reportedly Dealing With Multiple COVID-19 Cases