AEW Dynamite Preview: Big 6-Man Tag, TNT Title Match, Miro Debuts

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with an all new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The following matches are confirmed for tonight’s live broadcast from Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place Amphitheater:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teams with Darby Allin and newcomer Will Hobbs against Lance Archer and Team Taz members Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

AEW TNT Champion and Dark Order leader Brodie Lee puts the gold on the line against Orange Cassidy.

“The Best Man” Miro makes his AEW in-ring debut.

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa team up against Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament winners Ivelisse and Diamente.

The next special edition of AEW Dynamite will take place Wednesday, October 14th. This ‘first anniversary’ show will see Jon Moxley defend the AEW World title against Lance Archer.

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Full Gear, takes place Saturday, November 4th.