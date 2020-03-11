AEW Dynamite Preview: Cody Rhodes vs. Ortiz, Big Tag Team Match

AEW will present a new episode of their weekly television show, Dynamite, tonight that will feature the build towards their Blood & Guts special show later this month.

Thus, it’s time to look ahead to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show is expected to start with Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade in a six-man tag team match.

Although not confirmed, the belief is that Adam Page and a mystery partner vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho will serve as the headliner. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who the mystery wrestler will be.

AEW holds this show in Salt Lake City, UT at the Maverik Center on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. AEW is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Adam Page and a mystery partner vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho – Team Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Ortiz – Singles Match

Death Triangle vs. Joey Janela and Private Party – Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade – Six-Man Tag Team Match

AEW to reveal the rules for the Blood and Guts match in Newark, New Jersey later this month.

AEW will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds.

