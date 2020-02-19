AEW Dynamite Preview: Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow, Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley

Another week, another stacked episode of AEW’s weekly television show, Dynamite.

With bell time just hours away. It’s time to look ahead to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The promotion has announced four big matches thus far.

The show is expected to start with AEW World Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Luca Bros. Although not confirmed, the belief is that Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match will serve as the headliner. If Cody wins this match then he’ll face MJF at the AEW Revolution event.

AEW holds this show in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. AEW is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley – Singles Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow – Steel Cage Match

AEW World Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Luca Bros.

The Young Bucks vs. SCU vs. Private Party vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jack Evans & Angelico vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Cima & Michael Nakazawa – Tag Team Battle Royal

AEW will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds as the promotion gets closer to their next pay-per-view event, Revolution, that takes place next weekend.

Join us here later tonight for AEW Dynamite Results and our post-show Takeaways feature.