AEW Dynamite Preview: Omega-Guevara, Cody-Havoc, Hardy-Jericho Confrontation

AEW has loaded up its lineup for the latest edition of their weekly television show, Dynamite.

With bell time just hours away, it’s time to look ahead to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The show is expected to start with Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc. Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow in a Lumberjack Match is also set.

Like last week, tonight’s Dynamite will take place from Jacksonville, Florida at the Daily’s Place amphitheater.

AEW Dynamite Preview: 3/25

AEW is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara

Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc

Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match

Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros. (Parking Lot Street Fight)

Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho will have a face-to-face confrontation

In addition to his match against Jimmy Havoc, Cody will serve as special guest commentator.

AEW will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds. For the time being, AEW still plans to hold weekly live episodes of Dynamite.

As a reminder, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, there will be no fans in attendance. Instead, only essential staff will be allowed.