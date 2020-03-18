AEW Dynamite Preview: Inner Circle vs. The Elite, The Exalted One Reveal

AEW will present the first-time-ever type of episode for their weekly television show, Dynamite due to the circumstances of the coronavirus outbreak. There will be no fans in attendance but only essential staff.

Thus, it’s time to look ahead to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The show is expected to start with Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends.

Although not confirmed, the belief is that The Inner Circle vs. The Elite in a six-man tag team match will serve as the headliner. The winners will be receiving the advantage for the “Blood & Guts” match on March 25.

AEW holds this show from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. AEW is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

The Inner Circle vs. The Elite – Six-Man Tag Team Match

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butcher and The Blade

Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

The reveal of The Exalted One, The Dark Order’s leader

AEW will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds.

Join us here later tonight for our post-show AEW Dynamite Results and Takeaways feature.

