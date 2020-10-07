AEW Dynamite Preview: Jericho 30th Anniversary, Dog Collar Match

Chris Jericho’s 30th Anniversary Celebration highlights tonight’s special edition of AEW Dynamite. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s show:

Dog Collar Match: Cody seeks revenge on TNT Champion Brodie Lee

Brian Cage defends the FTW Championship against Will Hobbs

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager (Inner Circle) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. TH2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) in a ‘Brush With Greatness’ match with a 20-minute time limit.

Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb

MJF has been teasing that he can’t wait for tonight’s Jericho celebration, so he is probably up to something. In recent weeks, MJF has been cozying up to the Inner Circle while repeatedly snubbing Sammy Guevara.

- Advertisement -

Check out AEW’s latest “Road To” preview video hyping the Jericho 30th Anniversary special.