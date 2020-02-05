AEW Dynamite Preview: Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz, Cody To Receive Lashes

A new episode of AEW’s weekly television show, Dynamite, will air tonight.

As usual, the promotion has loaded up the show with some interesting matches. Thus, it’s time to look ahead to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The show is expected to start with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny). Although not confirmed, the belief is that Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz will serve as the headliner.

AEW Dynamite Preview

AEW holds this show in Huntsville, AL at the Von Braun Center on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. AEW is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

PAC will be looking for Kenny Omega

Cody Rhodes to receive 10 lashes from MJF

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz

The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny)

AEW will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds as the promotion gets closer to their next pay-per-view event, Revolution, that takes place later this month.

Join us here later tonight for AEW Dynamite Results and our post-show Takeaways feature.