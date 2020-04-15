AEW Dynamite Preview: No Holds Barred for the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship will be on the line tonight on an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Tony Schiavone and Le Champion Chris Jericho will be on commentary once again, with Jim Ross calling the action for the main event.

The following items are confirmed for the show:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager. This will be an Empty Arena No Holds Barred match with Jim Ross on commentary.

Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana in an AEW TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinals match.

Britt Baker will be in action. She is a dentist.

Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Chuck Taylor (w/Orange Cassidy).

