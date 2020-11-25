All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite.

The road to Winter is Coming (12/2) continues with the following matches confirmed for this week’s TNT broadcast:

Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women’s Championship against Anna Jay of the Dark Order

The Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Kazarian & Daniels of SCU.

PAC & Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher & The Blade

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. John Silver of the Dark Order

Top Flight vs. The Hybrid 2.

Will Hobbs, the newest member of Team Taz, will be in action.

- Advertisement -

Last week, a mystery attacker laid out AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and prevented him from signing the contract to wrestle Kenny Omega at Winter is Coming. AEW has announced a contract signing will take place again tonight on Dynamite.

.@JonMoxley never backs down from a fight and wants to sign on the dotted line. It's the contract signing between Omega & Moxley for Dec 2nd TONIGHT on Dynamite.



Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP by @FiteTV for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/1OmkB71Cze — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2020

Head over to our AEW News page for all the latest news articles from the past week, including The Young Bucks talking about their first meeting with Tony Khan and Kenny Omega revealing that he is currently working through an injury.

For more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, visit the AEW website’s official preview.