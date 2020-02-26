AEW Dynamite Preview: PAC vs. Kenny Omega, Weigh-In Segment

After months of building towards programs, AEW Dynamite is here to serve as the go-home show for their next pay-per-view event, Revolution, that takes place this Saturday night.

Thus, it’s time to look ahead to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The show is expected to start with Jurassic Express vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara in a six-man tag team match.

Although not confirmed, the belief is that the weigh-in between Jon Moxley and AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho for their title match at Revolution will be the main event segment.

AEW will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds as the promotion gets closer to Revolution.

AEW holds this show in Kansas City, MO at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. AEW is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho weigh-in for their title match

The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends – Tag Team Match

PAC vs. Kenny Omega – 30-Minute Ironman Match

Jurassic Express vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara – Six-Man Tag Team Match

