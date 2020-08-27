AEW Dynamite Preview: Tag Team Gauntlet, Tables Match, Contract Signing

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight for a special Thursday episode of AEW Dynamite. Next week’s show will also take place on Thursday before Dynamite returns to its usual Wednesday night timeslot September 9th.

We are less than two weeks away from the All Out pay-per-view. The card is starting to take shape and Dynamite will bring the All Out card further into focus.

- Advertisement -

Scheduled for tonight’s stacked AEW Dynamite live on TNT:

– All Out Contract Signing between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF. MJF has demanded that Moxley be barred from using his Paradigm Shift finisher be banned from their match. We will find out tonight if Moxley agrees to the stipulation.

– Brodie Lee’s TNT Championship victory celebration continues. The Dark Order leader destroyed Cody Rhodes last week to capture the gold. Cody is expected to be out of action for an extended period of time due to injuries he sustained during and after their match.

– Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy will square off in the first-ever Tables match in AEW history.

– A Tag Gauntlet match between the young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends and FTR. The winners of the gauntlet earn the right to face Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Page for the AEW Tag Team Championships at All Out.

– Big Swole will face Britt Baker, Penelope Ford and Reba in a 3-on-1 handicap match.

– The Lucha Bros., The Butcher & The Blade (with Eddie Kingston) vs. Joey Janela, Sonny Kiss, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison