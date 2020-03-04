AEW Dynamite Preview: Tag Team Headliner, Revolution Fallout

AEW will present a new episode of their weekly television show, Dynamite, tonight that will feature the fallout from their first pay-per-view event of the new year, Revolution.

Thus, it’s time to look ahead to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Although not confirmed, the belief is that Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will serve as the headliner.

This match comes after Saturday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in Chicago, IL where Allin defeated Guevara in a singles match while Moxley won the AEW World Title from Jericho in the main event.

AEW holds this show in Broomfield, CO at the 1stBank Center on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. AEW is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

The fallout from AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara – Tag Team Match

The debut of Lance Archer. There’s no word yet on whether he’ll be wrestling on this show and if so, who his opponent will be.

AEW will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds coming out of the Revolution pay-per-view event.

