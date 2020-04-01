AEW Dynamite Preview: Tag Team Main Event, Omega In Action, Murderhawk Debuts

AEW Dynamite returns tonight on TNT. AEW has been holding ’empty arena’ editions of Dynamite the past few weeks at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. This is due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

As the situation grows more dire, additional restrictions have been placed on public gatherings. It is believed AEW held tapings over the past several days from an undisclosed location somewhere in the southeast United States.

AEW Dynamite Preview (4/1)

AEW TNT Championship Tournament Announcement

AEW will soon introduce a new championship title, the AEW TNT Championship. An 8-man tournament has been announced to crown the first champion. As announced on AEW Dark, the ‘left’ side of the brackets will feature the following matches in the quarterfinals:

Cody vs. Shawn Spears

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

Tonight on Dynamite, AEW will reveal the 4 men who will populate the other two quarterfinal matches.

Cody and Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears

Fourif of the TNT Championship tournament participants will be in tag team action. Fan favorites Cody and Darby Allin will square off against Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears.

Kenny Omega vs. Trent

Kenny Omega, one half of the AEW World tag team champions, will face Trent of the Best Friends.

The Murderhawk Monster Debuts

Lance Archer, the Murderhawk, will make his AEW in-ring debut. He’s managed by Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Archer has his sights set on an eventual showdown with Cody. You can be sure he’s looking to send a message with his first outing in an AEW ring

AEW Dynamite Post Show

Immediately after Dynamite goes off the air, AEW will sent the Dynamite Post Show live on the company’s YouTube channel. Jim Ross, Excalibur and Taz will host.

