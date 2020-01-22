AEW Dynamite Preview: Tag Team Title Match, PAC vs. Moxley

A new episode of AEW’s weekly television show, Dynamite, will air tonight.

The company taped this show on Tuesday night in the Bahamas on the Ship of Jericho. In fact, All Elite Wrestling officials took extra precautions in order to make sure the show made the air.

It’s been reported that AEW had two copies of the taped show flown in two different planes back to Atlanta, Georgia just in case there were any issues with the planes.

Thus, it’s time to look ahead to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The show is expected to start with AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. Although not confirmed, the belief is that PAC vs. Jon Moxley in a #1 Contender’s Match for the AEW World Championship will serve as the headliner.

AEW will air this show on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. AEW is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega

#1 Contender’s Match for the AEW World Championship: PAC vs. Jon Moxley

Joey Janela vs. Fenix

Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express

Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly

MJF vs. Joey Janela

AEW will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds.

AEW Rankings Released