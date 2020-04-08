AEW Dynamite Preview: TNT Championship Tournament Begins

AEW Dynamite is back this week with another new episode

All Elite Wrestling returns to TNT tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite.

TNT Championship Tournament Begins

Dynamite will feature the first match in the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW TNT Champion. First round matches include Cody vs. Shawn Spears, Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin, Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhdodes and Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana.

Tonight, the quarterfinals begin with Cody vs. Shawn Spears.

Women’s Match

Two of AEW’s top ranked female stars will be in action when Hikaru Shida faces Britt Baker. Both of them are in the hunt to become the next challenger to AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose.

Tag Team Match

Kenny Omega, one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions with Adam “Handwash” Page, teams up with longtime friend Michael Nakazowa vs. against Best Friends. Orange Cassidy will be in their corner.

It’s Wednesday.. You Know What That Means

Brodie Lee, the Exalted One of the Dark Order, will be in action.

Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone on Commentary

As announced by AEW President Tony Khan earlier this week, Dynamite will feature a special announce team of Tony Schiavone and Le Champion, Chris Jericho. Khan tweeted that the duo has “amazing charisma” and the makings of one of the best commentary teams he’s heard in his 30 years as a wrestling fan.

