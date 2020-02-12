AEW Dynamite Preview: Two Title Matches

As usual, AEW has announced matches and segments in advance for the lineup of their weekly television show, Dynamite.

With bell time just hours away, it’s time to look ahead to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The show is expected to start with Austin, TX at the H.E.B Center. Although not confirmed, the belief is that the headliner will be Jon Moxley fighting Santana in an eye for an eye match after Moxley attacked Santana’s eye last week.

AEW will also be creating new programs and building on the hype for existing feuds as the promotion gets closer to their next pay-per-view event, Revolution, that takes place later this month.

AEW Dynamite Lineup

AEW holds this show in Austin, TX at the H.E.B Center on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. AEW is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Sammy Guevara will face Dustin Rhodes in a singles match

Jon Moxley will fight Santana in an eye for an eye match

AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs. SCU

AEW Women’s Champion Riho vs. Nyla Rose

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Join us here later tonight for AEW Dynamite Results and our post-show Takeaways feature.

