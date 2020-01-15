AEW Dynamite Renewed Through 2023, Additional Programming

All Elite Wrestling is here to stay. Three months into a successful run on TNT, WarnerMedia has announced that AEW Dynamite has been renewed through 2023.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on the news in a press release sent in to SEScoops.com. “When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone – above all, the fans,” said Khan.

He continued, “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”

The press release notes that both parties are continuously exploring ways to further expand this relationship. Most notably, “The parties have agreed to launch another night of AEW action, offering more of the fans’ favorite wrestlers, with a second show straight-to- series.” It is not clear at this time whether the second night of AEW action will air on TNT, or across Turner’s other television/digital platforms.

Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer of HBO Max and President of TNT, TBS, and truTV, gave his take on AEW’s success. “When Tony Khan first shared with me his idea of starting a new wrestling league, I was impressed by his audacity to go up against a contender that has been the only game in town for twenty years, and ultimately believed that together we could bring his vision for a new, authentic, gritty product to bear. The fans have spoken and after only three months, we have seen AEW shake up the wrestling world and this will only continue as we build upon this momentum.”

AEW Dynamite has averaged 1.2 million viewers each week in Live + 7 Day Viewing. In just three months, AEW: DYNAMITE has reached nearly 32 million people across all platforms. The show also delivers the youngest wrestling audience on television.