AEW Dynamite Results (10/14): One Year Anniversary, All Titles On The Line

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. It was the one year anniversary show and all titles were defended tonight. Private Party, Silver & Reynolds (Dark Order), Butcher & Blade, and the Young Bucks will compete next week. The winners will face FTR at Full Gear for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Dynamite Results (10/14)

FTR def. Best Friends to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships Miro & Kip Sabian def. Lee Johnson & Sean Maluta Cody retained the TNT Championship in a time limit draw Hikaru Shida def. Big Swole to retain the AEW Women’s Championship Jon Moxley def. Lance Archer to retain the AEW Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

FTR Retained The AEW Tag Team Championships

FTR defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) in the first match of the night. Tully Blanchard was ringside.

Match Recap: Wheeler leveled Chuck with a shoulder tackle to start the match off. Wheeler and Chuck locked up int he middle of the ring and Cash brought him to the corner. Dax Harwood tagged in and walked into a couple of shoulder tackles from Chuck Taylor.

Trent tagged in and traded chops with Harwood in the middle of the ring. Cash tagged in and slammed Trent into the ropes. Harwood followed it up with a Back Suplex and Wheeler went for the cover but Trent was able to kick out at two. Dax tagged back in and hit Trent with an elbow to the face for a two count.

FTR dominated the next couple of minutes and took turns beating down Trent. The crowd started up a “Best Friends!” chant as Trent attempted to battle back. Harwood prevented Trent from tagging out and brought him back to the corner of the ring. Wheeler tagged back in and applied a Headlock to Trent.

Trent escaped with an Arm Drag and followed it up with a few punches to Wheeler’s face. Trent connected with a massive Clothesline and both wrestlers fell to the canvas. Harwood tagged in and knocked Chuck off the apron so Trent couldn’t make the tag.

Harwood hit a Back Drop off the top turnbuckle and Cash tagged back in. Wheeler went for the cover but Trent kicked out at two. Chuck finally tagged in and leveled Wheeler and Harwood with a series of Clotheslines. Chuck flipped onto FTR outside the ring and smiled to the camera.

Back in the ring, Chuck hit Harwood with a Falcon Arrow but Dax was able to kick out at two. Tully tripped up Trent and Harwood capitalized with a Splash for a two count. Trent tagged in and leveled Wheeler with a running knee to the face for another near fall.

Wheeler battled back with a Clothesline and tagged in Harwood. Dax planted Trent with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Trent was able to kick out. Harwood followed it up with another Back Drop for a two count. Trent made his way to the top rope but Harwood tripped him up. Harwood went for another Back Drop off the top rope but Trent countered into a Crossbody for a two count.

Trent planted Wheeler with a DDT and then hit another one on Dax for a two count. Best Friends hit Strong Zero and went for the cover but Wheeler broke it up at the last moment. Cash planted Chuck with a Brainbuster outside the ring but got sent over the barricade by Trent.

Trent went for a Spear but Cash got out of the way and Trent crashed into the arcade cabinet that Kip Sabian was playing on. Kip told Penelope Ford to go get something and she sprinted backstage. Back in the ring, Trent hit Dax with a DDT and Chuck Taylor tagged in.

Chuck lit up Harwood’s chest with a few chops but Cash hit Chuck with the title. Harwood then pinned Chuck Taylor for the victory. FTR are still the AEW Tag Team Champions. Miro then rushed the ring and attacked Best Friends. Miro hit Chuck with a Suplex and Sabian hit Trent with a kick to the face.

Opinion: I loved this match up until the last couple minutes. I didn’t enjoy the arcade cabinet getting destroyed and don’t really want to see a feud revolving around video games.

Miro & Kip Sabian Dominated

Miro and Kip Sabian faced Sean Maluta and Lee Johnson tonight on Dynamite.

Match Recap: Miro beat the hell out of Maluta and then knocked Lee Johnson off the ring apron. Miro sent Johnson into the barricade and then leveled Maluta with a Clothesline. Kip Sabian tagged in and hit Maluta with a Splash. Miro tagged right back in applied the Game Over (Accolade). After the match, Kip Sabian said that Best Friends has gone too far by breaking his arcade game. Miro added “Good Friends, you break my shit it is game over”.

Jericho & MJF Are Having A Steak Dinner Next Week

MJF came to the ring with Wardlow for a “major announcement”. MJF claimed that the reason the crowd was booing him was because they were jealous. He added that he has accomplished more in one year in Dynamite than everyone in the crowd will accomplish in their lives. MJF then asked Chris Jericho to come down to the ring.

Inner Circle came down to the ring in the jackets that MJF gifted them. Sammy Guevara was just wearing a Inner Circle shirt and refused to put on the jacket that MJF gave him. Jericho demanded that Sammy put it on and the jacket was several sizes too big.

MJF complimented Jericho on his body and his hair. MJF asked if he could touch Jericho’s hair and Le Champion let him. Jericho then told Max to cut the shit and asked him what his announcement was. MJF stated that he was sensing some hostility and he didn’t want that.

MJF said that he and Jericho are the two biggest draws in AEW and referred to himself as the “Ratings Ruler”. MJF stated that they have mutual respect for each other because they are both predators. He noted that they have been great on their own but what if they worked together. MJF said that he “kind of, sort of, might” want to join the Inner Circle.

Ortiz told MJF that they don’t want him in the Inner Circle and asked Jericho if they could leave. Jericho said that they need some time to think about it and asked MJF if he wanted to have a steak dinner next week. MJF shouted “you’re on!” and the two shook hands.

