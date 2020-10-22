AEW Dynamite Results (10/21): Young Bucks Earn Title Shot At Full Gear, Jericho & MJF

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. It was announced that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Eddie Kingston in an I Quit match at Full Gear.

Dynamite Results (10/21)

Wardlow def. Jungle Boy to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Kenny Omega def. Sonny Kiss to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Fenix def. Pentagon to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Hangman Page def. Colt Cabana to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Britt Baker def. Kilynn King Young Bucks def. Private Party, Reynolds & Silver, Butcher & Blade to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships at Full Gear

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Wardlow Advanced In The AEW World Title Tournament

Wardlow battled Jungle Boy in the first round of the AEW World Title eliminator Tournament.

Match Recap: Wardlow started off the match in control and sent Jungle Boy flying across the ring. Jungle Boy slapped Wardlow in the face and followed it up with a Dropkick to the knee. Jungle Boy sent Wardlow outside and went for a Crossbody. Wardlow caught Jungle Boy and Powerbombed him into the steel ring post.

Back in the ring, Wardlow stomped Jungle Boy down and went for the cover but he was able to kick out at two. Wardlow showed off his power and launched Jungle Boy across the ring a couple more times. Wardlow connected with a Gutwrench Powerbomb for another near fall.

Wardlow turned Jungle Boy inside out with a Clothesline but he once again was able to kick out at two. Jungle Boy sent Wardlow out of the ring and connected with a Suicide Dive. Jungle Boy followed it up with a Tornado DDT in the ring for a near fall.

Jungle Boy connected with a Hurricanrana off the top rope and then hit a Backstabber. Jungle Boy made his way back to the top rope and hit a Knee Drop for another two count. Wardlow hit Jungle Boy with the F10 and followed it up with another one for the pinfall victory. Wardlow advanced in the tournament.

Kenny Omega Advanced In The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Kenny Omega was originally supposed to face Joey Janela in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament but Janela couldn’t compete due to coming into contact with someone with COVID-19. Sonny Kiss replaced Joey Janela in the match.

Match Recap: The bell rang and Kenny Omega immediately hit Sonny Kiss with the One Winged Angel for the pinfall victory. After the match, Omega shared a hug with Sonny Kiss and exited the ring.

Well…that's one way to do it.@KennyOmegamanX advances to the next round.

Fenix Advanced In The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Rey Fenix faced Pentagon Jr. in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Eddie Kingston joined commentary for the match.

Match Recap: Fenix and Pentagon shook hands and then locked up in the middle of the ring. Fenix and Pentagon traded Arm Drags and then Pentagon applied an Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring. Fenix escaped but Pentagon caught him with a boot to the midsection.

Pentagon and Fenix then traded chops in the middle of the ring. Pentagon took off his glove and hit Fenix with a chop that echoed throughout Daily’s Place. Fenix went for a springboard Splash but Pentagon caught him with a Superkick. Fenix rolled to the ring apron and Pentagon joined him.

Fenix escaped and booted Pentagon to the outside. Rey hopped to the top rope and hit a corkscrew Splash. Back in the ring, Fenix ran across the top rope but Pentagon tripped him up as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Pentagon hit Fenix with a boot to the face and followed it up with a Slingblade for a near fall. Fenix battled back and hit a Hurricanrana off the middle rope. Pentagon went for a Powerbomb but Fenix escaped and hit a Superkick for a near fall.

Pentagon crotched Fenix on the top turnbuckle and joined him up there. Fenix connected with a Spanish Fly and went for the cover but Pentagon was able to kick out at the last moment. Fenix then connected with a Destroyer for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: I loved this match and I cannot wait for Kenny Omega versus Fenix in the semifinals.