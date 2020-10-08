Wednesday, October 7, 2020

AEW Dynamite Results (10/7): Dog Collar Match, 30 Years Of Chris Jericho

By Robert Lentini

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Chris Jericho celebrated 30 years in the wrestling business and Brodie Lee defended the TNT Championship against Cody in a Dog Collar match.

Dynamite Results (10/7)

  1. Brian Cage def. Will Hobbs to retain the FTW Championship
  2. FTR def. TH2 to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships
  3. Cody def. Brodie Lee to become the new TNT Champion
  4. Big Swole def. Serena Deeb
  5. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager def. Serpentico & Luther
Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Brian Cage Retained The FTW Championship In A Great Match With Will Hobbs

FTW Champion Brian Cage & Taz
Brian Cage defended the FTW Championship against Will Hobbs in the first match of the night.

Match Recap: Hobbs and Cage sprinted at each other to start the action off. Cage and Hobbs exchanged shoulder tackles until Cage sent Hobbs to the canvas with an elbow to the face. Hobbs hopped right up and leveled Cage with a Clothesline.

Will Hobbs followed it up with a Crossbody for a two count. Cage connected with a Superkick and slammed Hobbs to the canvas for a near fall. Cage followed it up with a Standing Moonsault for a two count.

Hobbs battled back and planted Cage with a Back Drop. Will hit Cage with a couple Clotheslines and then a massive shoulder tackle. Hobbs connected with a Powerslam and went for the cover but Cage kicked out at two. Will hit a giant Spinebuster for another near fall.

Cage slammed Hobbs face-first to the mat and then the F10 for a two count. Cage hit Hobbs with a German Suplex but Hobbs popped right up. Hobbs and Cage then connected with a Clothesline at the same time and both men fell to the canvas. Hobbs hit another Spinebuster for a two count.

Will climbed to the top rope and went for a Frog Splash but Cage got out of the way. Cage then hit the Drill Claw for the pinfall victory. Brian Cage is still FTW World Champion. After the match, Taz got on the microphone and said that Will Hobbs is impressive and he fought his ass off. Taz wanted Hobbs to join Team Taz and said Cage and Starks will kick his ass if he declines. Darby Allin made his way to the ring but Starks and Cage retreated. Taz shouted that one day Darby will learn not to stick his nose in their business.

FTR Retained & Will Defend Against Best Friends Next Week

FTR Tully Blanchard
FTR defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against TH2 tonight. The Young Bucks were shown watching the monitors from a ridiculous angle as FTR made their entrance.

Match Recap: TH2 controlled the action early but the momentum changed when Tully Blanchard hopped on the ring apron for a distraction. Harwood slammed Evans’ knee on the barricade and then against the ring post.

When Dynamite returned from a commercial break, Cash Wheeler was in control but Evans battled back and sent Cash into the turnbuckle. Dax tagged in and Evans took him down with a Clothesline. Harwood connected with a Dragon Screw and followed it up with a German Suplex.

Evans connected with a few elbows to Harwood’s face and went for a move off the top rope but it was botched. Jack then hit a Moonsault off the middle rope for a near fall. Wheeler slammed Angelico’s face off the apron as Evans rolled up Harwood for a near fall. Dax leveled Jack with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Tiger Driver for a two count. Harwood connected with a Superplex and Wheeler followed it up with a Splash for the pinfall victory. FTR are still the AEW Tag Team Champions. Young Bucks Superkicked a camera man after the match.

Best Friends came to the entrance ramp with FTR dressed as hot dogs on their shirts. The crowd chanted “wieners!” at FTR as Trent and Chuck Taylor made their way to the ring. Best Friends stated that they are the #1 contenders and that their title match is live on the Anniversary show next week.

