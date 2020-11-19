AEW Dynamite Results (11/18): Moxley & Omega, Inner Circle Goes To Vegas

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Cody Rhodes & TNT Champion Darby Allin teamed up to face Ricky Starks & Brian Cage in the main event. In addition to the takeaways below, Jade Cargill attacked Brandi backstage and stomped on her arm inside of a steel chair.

Dynamite Results (11/18)

Young Bucks def. Top Flight Orange Cassidy def. Kip Sabian Pac def. The Blade Serena Deeb def. Thunder Rosa to retain the NWA Women’s Championship Brian Cage & Ricky Starks def. Cody & Darby Allin

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Young Bucks Defeated Top Flight

Young Bucks battled Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) in the first match of the night.

Match Recap: Nick Jackson and Darius started off the match. Nick connected with a chop and went for an Arm Drag but Darius landed on his feet. Dante and Matt tagged in and Dante connected with a kick for a two count. Dante followed it up with a Dropkick and a Clothesline.

Top Flight did a flip and posed in the ring as the Young Bucks regrouped outside the ring. Matt and Dante locked up in the middle of the ring and Nick tagged himself in. Nick connected with a Superkick that sent Dante to the corner. Young Bucks followed it up with a Bulldog/Superkick combo and Matt tagged back in.

Matt locked in a Half Crab but Darius broke it up. Matt then Powerbombed Dante on top of Darius in the corner. Nick tagged in and delivered a Double Stomp and followed it up with a Backstabber on Dante. Dante avoided the Meltzer Driver and tagged in Darius.

Darius leveled Nick with a Clothesline and a couple chops to the chest. Darius connected with a Spanish Fly but Matt broke up the cover at the last moment. Top Flight flipped onto the Young Bucks outside the ring and knocked them to the floor.

Back in the ring, Dante hit Matt with a Hurricanrana for a near fall. Matt battled back and hit Dante with a Spear. Nick tagged in and booted Darius in the face. Young Bucks followed it up with Sliced Bread and went for the cover but Dante broke it up at two. Dante rolled up Nick for a near fall. Young Bucks knocked Darius out of the ring and hit Dante with the BTE Trigger for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jack Evans and Angelico (TH2) attacked Top Flight outside the ring. The Young Bucks chased them away and helped Top Flight up.

Inner Circle Went To Vegas

Inner Circle went to Las Vegas this week. Sammy Guevara and Ortiz were not having a good time as MJF kept winning everything. MJF and Jericho argued over what drinks to order and settled on Everclear. They downed a shot and shouted “son of a bitch!”. MJF and Jericho stumbled around as Santana and Ortiz laughed. Konnan showed up as the party continued. Sammy told MJF that he hates him and everyone started laughing as Wardlow went to punch Hager. Security guards broke it up and Hager & Wardlow beat them up.

Inner Circle partied with an Elvis impersonator as they continued drinking. MJF had his scarf wrapped around his head and stated that he always considered himself to be a lone wolf but wanted to find a wolf pack. MJF got choked up and said that they are blood brothers now. Sammy pulled out a knife and offered to cut himself to make it official but Elvis talked him out of it.

Jericho woke up the next morning with Elvis in his bed. MJF stumbled out of bed and found Sammy laying in a fountain. It was revealed that MJF had marker all over his face as Sammy learned that he got married three times last night. Jericho and Santana found Swoggle crying in a diaper to end the absurd segment. Jericho & Hager versus SCU was announced for next week.

The Inner Circle have bigger problems than just a terrible hangover.

Renee Paquette Is Pregnant

Jon Moxley cut a backstage promo tonight and said that he is motivated by his dad. Moxley said his father kept him in line and always let him know that they are the good guys. Moxley noted that he has a pregnant wife at home and his body feels like crap. Moxley vowed to walk in to the ring tonight and sign the contract for the AEW Championship match against Kenny Omega on December 2nd.

A fight is a fight and when it comes down to it – Jon Moxley is ready to fight tooth & nail for his AEW World Championship.



Orange Cassidy Picked Up A Win

Orange Cassidy faced Kip Sabian tonight on Dynamite. Penelope Ford was ringside and Miro joined commentary.

Match Recap: Kip controlled the action early and applied a Headlock. Cassidy went to put his hands in his pockets but Sabian booted him in the midsection. Kip connected with a Slam for a two count. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets and went for a Dropkick but Kip dodged it. Orange then hit the Dropkick and posed for the crowd.

Cassidy connected with a Suicide Dive and Penelope Ford got in his way. Cassidy gave her a high five and Sabian capitalized on the distraction with a Gutbuster for a near fall as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Sabian hit Cassidy with a kick to the face and perched him on the top rope. Cassidy hit a Crossbody and followed it up with a DDT for a two count. Orange bounced Sabian’s head off the turnbuckle and followed it up with another DDT for a near fall.

Sabian tripped up but recovered and planted Cassidy with a Brainbuster. Kip followed it up with a Falcon Arrow for another two count. Kip hit Cassidy with a knee to the face but Orange recovered and rolled up Sabian for the pinfall victory. After the match, Miro leveled Cassidy with a Clothesline. Miro and Sabian then retreated as Best Friends rushed the ring.

Someone Attacked Jon Moxley

Tony Schiavone moderated the contract signing between Kenny Omega and AEW Champion Jon Moxley. Jon’s music played but he didn’t come down to the ring. The cameras cut to the back and Moxley was knocked out. Kenny laughed into the microphone and said he was not one for this psychology type stuff. Omega said last time it was the elbow and this time it looks like a broken nose. Kenny signed the contract and left the ring.