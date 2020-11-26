AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week’s main event.

Dynamite Results (11/25)

Hangman Page def. John Silver Powerhouse Hobbs def. Lee Johnson TH2 def. Top Flight Inner Circle def. SCU Hikaru Shida def. Anna Jay to retain the AEW Women’s Championship Butcher & Blade def. Pac & Fenix

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Hangman Page Got Back On Track

Hangman Page battled John Silver from Dark Order in the first match of the night.

Match Recap: Silver connected with a Dropkick and taunted Page. Hangman battled back with some forearms to the face. Silver connected with a Crossbody off the top rope and then an elbow to the face for a near fall. Hangman took back control of the match and planted Silver with a Fallaway Slam. Page quickly followed it up with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat but Silver countered into a Hurricanrana. Silver connected with a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Hangman was able to kick out at two. Silver began unloading kicks to Hangman’s chest and he asked for more. Page took a few more kicks before connected with a Clothesline. Page then hit the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Evil Uno tried to recruit Page to join the Dark Order. Uno told Page that he knows where to find them if he decides to join.

Omega Responded To Moxley

Alex Marvez interviewed Kenny Omega backstage during tonight’s show. Omega brought up losing to Moxley last year and that led to Jon being on all the magazine covers. Kenny suggested that Moxley leave the “garbage wrestling” at home for a night and try to beat him in a straight up match. Omega then referenced Moxley’s promo from last week about his father and Kenny claimed that he could beat the sh*t out of Jon’s dad.

Powerhouse Hobbs Dominated

Powerhouse Hobbs (formerly Will Hobbs) faced Lee Johnson tonight. Taz joined commentary for the match.

Match Recap: Lee Johnson went for a Crossbody but Powerhouse dodged it and connected with a massive Clothesline. Hobbs knocked Johnson out of the ring and launched him into the barricade while saying “this is just business”. Back in the ring, Powerhouse planted Johnson with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Cody Interrupted Taz

Taz made his way to the ring following Hobbs’ victory. Taz claimed Starks and Brian Cage are out celebrating their victory from last week and Hobbs should do the same. Hobbs went backstage and Taz shifted his focus to AEW not acknowledging the FTW Championshionship.

Taz demanded that someone from AEW management come to the ring and explain to him why. His mic was cut and he demanded another microphone from Justin Roberts. Taz threatened to go grab a headset from commentary before Cody interrupted. Cody told Taz that he is wasting time and announced that he will team up with Darby Allin next week to face Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

Cody asked if that was enough and Taz demanded that AEW put some respect on the FTW Championship. Cody said that he will run it up the flag pole and Taz joked that Cody is going to say “creative has nothing for him” next. Cody mentioned that Taz’s son, Hook, is training with him and not Taz. Taz got pissed off and got in Cody’s face. Taz tried to choke Cody out but the Gunn Glub and Dustin Rhodes broke it up. Taz then went to the back with Hook behind him.

Moxley Confronted Kingston

Alex Marvez interviewed Eddie Kingston backstage during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Kingston said he is not surprised that Fenix left the family but is really disappointed in Pentagon. Kingston added that things have changed since PAC wasn’t around and it is not over until he says so. AEW Champion Jon Moxley interrupted and Kingston told him that he wasn’t the one who attacked him last week. Eddie told Moxley that he knows who it was to end the segment.

The Hybrid 2 Picked Up A Win

Top Flight (Darius and Dante) squared off against The Hybrid 2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) tonight on Dynamite.

Match Recap: Angelico and Darius started off the action in the ring. Darius connected with an Arm Drag and tagged in Dante. Jack Evans tagged in and took control of the match. Dante eventually battled back with a kick to side of Evans’ head.

Darius tagged in and leveled Evans with a Clothesline. Darius made his way to the top rope and connected with a Dropkick for a near fall. Dante tagged in and hit Evans with a Powerbomb for a two count. Dante followed it up with a Splash for another near fall.

Angelico hit Dante with a Splash of his own for a two count. Dante connected with Code Red and went for the cover but Evans broke it up at the last second. TH2 knocked Darius to the floor and Angelico locked in a Heel Hook on Dante for the submission victory.

Angelico wouldn’t let go of the hold after the bell rang. AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks rushed the ring and TH2 retreated.

Vickie Guerrero Delivered A Lesson On Nepotism

Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero cut a backstage promo about nepotism. Vickie claimed that sounds like what Brandi Rhodes is doing with wrestlers like Big Swole and Red Velvet. Vickie added that Jade Cargill didn’t need to be influenced by her to injure Brandi’s arm. Vickie suggested that Brandi’s business plan is failing and should give her a call.

MJF Helped Hager & Jericho Defeat SCU

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager battled Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian tonight.

Match Recap: Jericho controlled the action early and knocked Daniels to the canvas with a shoulder tackle. Daniels popped back up and connected with a Dropkick that sent Jericho to the mat. Frankie and Hager then battled in the ring. Jericho hit Frankie with a cheap shot and choked him while the referee was distracted. Daniels tagged in but Hager quickly sent him out of the ring. Hager then distracted the official and Inner Circle beat Daniels down as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Jake Hager was dominating Daniels in the ring. Jericho tagged in and walked right into a Dropkick. Daniels leaped across the ring and finally was able to tag in Kazarian. Frankie hit Jake with a Dropkick and connected with a Leg Drop on Jericho. Ortiz hopped on the apron but Frankie quickly knocked him to the floor.

Daniels tagged in and delivered a Suicide Dive to Hager. Back in the ring, Daniels connected with the Best Moonsault Ever on Hager and went for the cover but Jericho broke it up at two. MJF then hit Daniels with the Dynamite Diamond ring and Jericho followed it up with the Judas Effect for the pinfall victory. After the match, Inner Circle tried to beat Daniels and Frankie down some more but Scorpio Sky made the save by rushing the ring with a steel chair. It was later announced that Jericho will face Frankie Kazarian next week.

Moxley Attacked Omega & Signed The Contract

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley had their contract signing for the AEW Championship match on December 2nd. The signing was supposed to take place last week but Moxley was attacked from behind.

Tony Schiavone was in the ring as Omega’s music hit. We see a silhouette of Omega but then AEW Champion Jon Moxley came up from behind him. Moxley attacked Omega and beat him all the way down to the ring. Jon put the title on the canvas and Omega put his hand on it. Moxley stomped on Kenny’s hand and followed it up with the Paradigm Shift on top of the AEW Championship.

Moxley demanded a mic and said that he doesn’t know who Omega hired last week but they did a terrible job. Jon added that they are now even and it is going to take everything Omega has if he wants to take the title away from him. Moxley said “win, lose, or draw, winter is coming for Kenny Omega”. Jon thanked Tony and signed the contract to end the segment.

Hikaru Shida Retained, Abadon Confronted Her

Hikaru Shida defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Anna Jay tonight on Dynamite. Tay Conti was ringside for the match. John Silver, 5, and 10 were standing on the entrance ramp as well.

Match Recap: The AEW Women’s Champion controlled the action early and hit Anna with a shoulder tackle. Shida followed it up with a Tilt-A-Whirl Backbreaker and then a Dropkick. Hikaru went for a knee to the face on the ring apron but Anna was able to block it.

Anna Jay connected with a couple of chops before launching Shida into the barricade. Back in the ring, Anna connected with a Neckbreaker and asked Tay to give her a steel chair. The referee took the chair away but Silver slid a kendo stick into the ring. Anna hit Shida on the knee with it and then locked in the Queenslayer. Shida battled through the pain and escaped with an elbow to the back of Anna’s head.

Shida went for a Brainbuster but Anna countered into a Neckbreaker for a two count. Hikaru connected with a German Suplex and followed it up with a forearm to the back of Anna’s head for a two count. Shida then hit the Running Knee for the pinfall victory to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

After the match, Shida celebrated on the entrance ramp with the AEW Women’s Championship. Abadon’s music hit and she began crawling towards Shida. Hikaru fell backwards and dropped her title. Abadon grabbed the AEW Women’s Championship and began licking it.

Lance Archer Attacked Kingston, Butcher & Blade

Pac and Rey Fenix faced The Butcher and The Blade in this week’s main event. Eddie Kingston joined commentary.

Match Recap: Pac and Fenix went right after Butcher and Blade and knocked them to the floor outside the ring. Back in the ring, Butcher and Blade connected with a Dropkick Gutwrench Slam combo on Pac. Fenix tagged in and applied an odd looking Armbar on Blade. A brawl broke out and all four wrestlers wound up on the canvas as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Pac and Fenix isolated Blade in the corner of the ring. Butcher eventually was able to tag in and connected with a Chokeslam. Pac knocked Butcher off the apron and leveled Blade with a Dropkick. Pac followed it up with a Northern Lights Suplex and went for the cover but Blade was able to kick out at two.

Pac went for a Shooting Star Press but Blade got out of the way. Blade connected with a Powerslam and then the Doctor Bomb. Blade went for the cover but Fenix broke it up with Dropkick to Blade’s head. Eddie made his way to the ring as the Bunny hopped on the ring apron for a distraction. Butcher and Blade hit Fenix with a Powerbomb/Neckbreaker combo for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Kingston, Butcher, and Blade beat Death Triangle down as Bunny brought a chair into the ring. Kingston hit Pac with a couple of DDTs on top of the chair and set up for another one. Lance Archer then rushed the ring and made the save with Jake Roberts trailing behind him. Archer hit Butcher and Kingston with a Crossbody and then a brawl broke out. Kingston retreated out of the ring as Archer stared him down to end the show.

Opinion: This week’s Dynamite was another solid show and did a good job of hyping up next week’s big show. I loved the shot of Moxley showing up behind Omega during his entrance and that match should be epic on the “Winter is Coming” episode on December 2nd.