AEW Dynamite Results & 4 Takeaways (1/22)

4 Hangman Adam Page & Kenny Omega Are The New Tag Team Champions

SCU defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega in the first match of the evening.

Match Recap: Frankie Kazarian trapped Adam Page in a Headlock to start off the bout. Scorpio tagged in and continued to beat Hangman down. Page battled back and planted Scorpio Sky with a Fallaway Slam as the crowd chanted “cowboy sh*t!”. Frankie tagged in and leveled Hangman with a kick to the face.

Hangman connected with a massive Clothesline as Scorpio took out Omega with a Dropkick on the ring apron. Omega tagged in and planted Scorpio with a Brainbuster for a near fall. Hangman hit Kazarian with a Crossbody as Omega delivered a Buckle Bomb to Scorpio Sky for a two count. Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat but Scorpio got out of the way and he leveled Omega.

Scorpio hit the TKO and went for the cover but Hangman broke it up at the last second. Scorpio and Frankie hit the SCU later but Hangman once again was able to break up the cover at two. Hangman Page then leveled Scorpio with the Buckshot Lariat outside the ring and delivered another one to Frankie inside the ring for the pinfall victory. Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega are the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

After the match, The Young Bucks came down to the ring to celebrate with Omega and Page. Hangman quickly got out of the ring and chugged a beer. Page then crowd surfed and continued to pound beers the entire time.

Later on the show, Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega were interviewed. The Young Bucks showed up and Hangman took a shot at them by saying he is surprised that they became AEW Tag Team Champions before them.

Opinion: The set for this week’s Dynamite looked awesome and this was a very entertaining match. I’m not a fan of WWE using the tag titles as props for a storyline and I feel like that is the case here. Omega and Hangman Page obviously aren’t going to be a team for very long. They are a dysfunctional team as seen once again tonight when Hangman accidentally hit Kenny Omega. The major difference is that AEW did build up Omega and Hangman Page over a few weeks instead of just having them win the titles in their first match together (Rollins & Strowman, Rollins & Murphy).