AEW Dynamite Results & 4 Takeaways (2/12)

4 Omega & Page Retained

Hangman Page & Kenny Omega defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky). Before the match, Dark Order appeared on the screen and Evil Uno stated that they are preparing for the arrival of the Exalted One and will strike when the time is right. Christopher Daniels told Frankie and Scorpio that he was going to the back to find Dark Order.

Match Recap: Frankie hit Omega with a shoulder tackle but Omega battled back with a couple of Arm Drags. Scorpio Sky hit Omega in the back with a cheap shot and Kenny responded with a boot to the face. Frankie connected with a German Suplex for a near fall before Scorpio tagged in. Sky connected with a Flatliner for another near fall as Frankie knocked Hangman out of the ring. Page got back into the ring and planted Scorpio with a Suplex.

Frankie brought Hangman back to the outside and hit him with a Clothesline. Omega hit Scorpio with a Brainbuster for a two count. Hangman Page tagged in and planted Scorpio with a Fallaway Slam. Kenny and Frankie tagged in and Kazarian drove Omega into the turnbuckle. Hangman tagged back in and got a great reaction from the crowd. Page hit Scorpio with a Moonsault for a two count.

Page went for the Buckshot Lariat but Scorpio ducked and Frankie hit Hangman with a Clothesline. Frankie tagged in and hit a Tornado DDT for a two count. Omega tagged in and connected with the V-Trigger on Scorpio. Hangman and Omega hit Frankie with the V-Trigger and Buckshot Lariat for the combo for the pinfall victory. Kazarian grabbed the ropes to try to break the cover but was a second too late.

After the match, Dark Order made their way to the ring and surrounded Scorpio and Frankie. Best Friends joined SCU in the ring as Butcher, Blade, and Bunny came down the ramp. Hybrid2 joined the party but Young Bucks rushed the ring as a well. A massive brawl broke out as the AEW hyped the Tag Team Battle Royal next week on Dynamite.

Matt and Nick Jackson stood tall at the end of the brawl. Christopher Daniels did not come down to the ring for the fight. Jim Ross possibly hinted at Matt Hardy as the Exalted One when he referred to the Young Bucks as “the Bucks of Youth”.