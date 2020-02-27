AEW Dynamite Results & 4 Takeaways (2/26)

4 Kenny Omega Defeated Pac In A Great Iron Man Match

Pac squared off with Kenny Omega in a 30-minute Iron Man match to begin the show. The Young Bucks accompanied Omega to the ring.

Here comes @KennyOmegamanX with The Young Bucks by his side #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uGF9y1Nqd5 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 27, 2020

Match Recap: Omega sent Pac over the top rope and flipped onto him as the crowd went insane. Back in the ring, Omega went for a Moonsault but Pac got out of the way. Kenny bounced back up and planted Pac with a Dragon Suplex. Pac went for a Moonsault off the apron but Omega caught him. Pac somehow then countered into a DDT and both men fell to the floor outside the ring. Omega and Pac battled on the top rope and Pac connected with an Avalanche Brainbuster as the crowd chanted “holy sh*t!”.

Pac hit Omega with a Cutter and went for the cover but Kenny was able to kick out at two. Omega connected with the V-Trigger and followed it up with a Tiger Driver 98 for another near fall. Kenny hit another snap Dragon Suplex and followed it up with a V-Trigger but Pac kicked out again as the crowd chanted “this is awesome!”. Pac then hit Omega in the face with a chair for a DQ and Omega picked up the first point. Pac immediately hit the Black Arrow for a pinfall and the match was tied 1-1.

Omega and Pac battled on the ring apron and Pac hit Kenny with a Falcon Arrow to the floor outside the ring. Pac went for a Dropkick and hit the referee. Pac grabbed a table and put Omega on top of it. Pac then hit Omega with a Shooting Star off the top rope and through the table. Back in the ring, Pac went for Black Arrow but Omega got his knees up.

Kenny hit two V-Triggers in a row and followed it up with a Uranage for a two count. Omega went for the One Winged Angel but Pac countered into a reverse Hurricanrana. Pac then locked in the Brutalizer in the middle of the ring with a little under three minutes remaining in the match. Omega fought through the pain and reached the bottom rope to break the hold and the 30-minutes expired. After the match, Pac punched the referee in the face before Justin Roberts announced that the match will continue under sudden death rules. Omega then quickly won after hitting the One Winged Angel.

After the match, Pac attacked Orange Cassidy on the entrance ramp. It was later announced that Pac and Cassidy will battle at AEW Revolution.

Opinion: Omega and Pac delivered an outstanding match tonight that was PPV worthy. There was only one commercial break throughout the entire 30+ minute match.