AEW Dynamite Results & 5 Takeaways (1/29)

5 Moxley Sent A Message To Jericho & Inner Circle

Jon Moxley made his way to the ring to kick off this week’s episode. Moxley said it occurred to him that the fun and games were over with Jericho after he stabbed him in the eye.

Moxley added that Jericho might be the greatest of all-time but hides behind the Inner Circle. Jon stated that he was no role model but makes sure that he can look himself in the mirror at the end of the day. He called Jericho an insecure maniac and a bully.

Jon vowed to take the AEW Championship from Jericho at Revolution. Moxley challenged Jericho to come to the ring and for once in his life take a beating like a man. AEW Champion Chris Jericho came to the entrance ramp and stood there in silence as the crowd booed.

Jericho called the crowd idiots and claimed that Moxley deserved a spike to the eye because he refused to join Inner Circle. Jericho claimed that he saw Jon’s mother backstage and she was looking fetching, and that he told her all of this was Moxley’s fault. Chris said Cleveland doesn’t deserve to see Le Champion one-on-one tonight and called Inner Circle down to the ramp.

Moxley said that he was born and raised in the great state of Ohio and that it will be Inner Circle versus him and the entire arena. Jon hopped out of the ring and Jericho called him a stupid son of a bitch. Jericho brought out 5 more street thugs and all 10 men started marching down the ramp. Jon took out Ortiz with a DDT and attacked Inner Circle before security broke it up.