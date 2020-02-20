AEW Dynamite Results & 5 Takeaways (2/19)

5 Young Bucks Earned A Title Shot At Revolution

Young Bucks, SCU, Best Friends, Hybrid2, Private Party, Jurassic Express, Butcher & Blade, T-Hawk & Cima, Dark Order, Santana & Ortiz competed in a Battle Royal to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Match Recap: Jack Evans was the first man eliminated. Private Party elimated T-Hawk after Kassidy connected with a DDT. The host of the Join the Dark Order commercials interrupted from in the crowd and distracted SCU by saying the Exalted One is near. Dark Order eliminated SCU and Young Bucks quickly eliminated Dark Order. Cima was eliminated by Luchasaurus.

Evil Uno offered Cima a Dark Order mask. Butcher eliminated Nick Jackson and had a staredown with a Luchasaurus. Santana and Ortiz sent Private Party over the top rope. Hybrid2 and Jurassic Express were eliminated. Bunny booted Orange Cassidy in the groin and Trent was sent to the outside to eliminate Best Friends. Matt Jackson eliminated Butcher. Santana & Ortiz hit Matt with the Street Sweeper and tried to eliminate him but Matt held on. Sammy Guevara tried to interfere but Matt caught him with an awesome Superkick. Matt then eliminated Santana and Ortiz to win the match.

The Young Bucks will get a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships at Revolution.