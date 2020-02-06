AEW Dynamite Results & 5 Takeaways (2/5)

5 Moxley Got Revenge On Inner Circle

Jon Moxley battled Ortiz to begin this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW Champion Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara joined commentary for the match. Santana was ringside as well.

Match Recap: Moxley controlled the match early as the crowd chanted his name. Ortiz retreated out of the ring to regroup with Santana but Moxley went after them with a steel chair. Ortiz threw Moxley into the steel steps and locked in a Cobra Clutch in the middle of the ring. Moxley escaped and applied a Figure Four. Ortiz broke the hold by poking Moxley in the eye. Moxley escaped and leveled Santana with a Suicide Dive outside the ring. Back in the ring, Moxley connected with a Side Slam for a near fall. Ortiz sent Jon to the outside and connected with a Cannonball. Ortiz rolled Jon in the ring and hit a Splash off the top rope for a two count. Jon quickly connected with the Paradigm Shift for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Santana attacked Moxley from behind but Jon fought him off and planted him with a Paradigm Shift. Moxley taunted Jericho with the Ford GT car keys and then shouted “eye for an eye!”. Jon then stabbed Santana in the eye with the key and escaped through the crowd as Inner Circle rushed the ring. Medical personal attended to Santana in the ring as Moxley posed in the crowd.

Later on Dynamite, Santana was shown with a bandage over his eye and challenged Moxley to a match next week.

Opinion: Awesome start to this week’s Dynamite. Moxley and Ortiz had a solid match and Jericho added to it with his commentary. I’m looking forward to the title match at Revolution and February 29th cannot get here fast enough.