AEW Dynamite Results & 5 Takeaways (3/11)

5 Lance Archer Made His Debut & Inner Circle Attacked Nick Jackson

Ortiz battled Cody in the first match of the night. Santana, Brandi Rhodes and Arn Anderson were ringside for the match.

Match Recap: Cody took Ortiz down with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Powerslam for a one count. Jake “The Snake” Roberts showed up with Lance Archer in the crowd during the match.

Cody was distracted for a moment but refocused and sent Ortiz into the steel steps. Santana distracted Cody and Ortiz capitalized with a punch to the face. Santana followed that up with a cheap shot on Cody and Ortiz hit a Splash for a two count.

Cody hit Ortiz with ten punches in the corner before Santana once again distracted the referee. Ortiz crotched Cody on the top turnbuckle and went for a Superplex but Cody blocked it. Santana tried to distract Cody again but Brandi hit him in the head with her belt.

Ortiz then hit the Superplex and went for the cover but Cody kicked out at the last moment. Cody took out Santana with a Suicide Dive and followed it up with a Suplex to Ortiz on the entrance ramp. Archer made it seem like he was going to jump over the barricade but Jake held him back.

Back in the ring, Ortiz connected with a Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Cody locked in the Figure Four on Ortiz for the submission victory. After the match, Santana attacked Cody from behind. Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega made the save.

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager then appeared on the jumbotron. Jericho claimed that Inner Circle was going to beat the hell out of The Elite at Blood & Guts. The camera then panned back to reveal Nick Jackson laid out with a door shut on his face with blood everywhere.