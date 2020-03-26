AEW Dynamite Results & 5 Takeaways (3/25)

5 Jake Roberts Sent A Message To Cody

Cody and Kenny Omega joined Tony Schiavone on commentary for the beginning of the show. Cody then battled Jimmy Havoc in the first match of the night. There were not any wrestlers in the crowd this week. Instead, several wrestlers were shown backstage gambling on tonight’s action.

Match Recap: Jimmy tripped Cody up and quickly went for a cover but Rhodes kicked out at one. Cody rolled up Jimmy for a near fall and Havoc retreated to the corner of the ring. Cody connected with a Cutter and followed it up with a Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Jimmy ripped on Cody’s ear to try to break the hold but Rhodes held on. Havoc broke the hold with a poke to the eye.

Cody sent Havoc out of the ring and poured some water on his own eyes. Cody hit a Suicide Dive and then launched Jimmy into the barricade. Jericho joined the gamblers in the back and started up a “Havoc!” chant. Jimmy brought Cody to the announce table and grabbed a headset. Jimmy said hello to Tony before grabbing Cody by the tongue and hitting an uppercut.

Guess we know who @IAmJericho is rooting for in this match… #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/USLGCZqWoP — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 26, 2020

Back in the ring, Cody responded with an uppercut of his own and sent Jimmy to the corner. Cody Suplexed Jimmy onto the top rope and then ran backstage. Cody sprinted down the entrance ramp and Clotheslined Havoc into the ring. Cody hit another Suplex before taking off his belt.

Rhodes threw the belt to Brandi as Jimmy got back to his feet. Havoc locked in an Arm Bar in the middle of the ring. Rhodes battled to the ropes to break up the hold. Jimmy followed it up with a Lariat for a near fall. Cody hit Havoc with a reverse Suplex off the top rope and followed it up with two Cross Rhodes for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jake Roberts appeared on the screen for a vignette about Lance Archer. Cody stood in the ring and watched Roberts as he claimed he was the best mind wrestling has ever had and never got a phone call from AEW. Jake added that AEW was afraid to bring Lance Archer to AEW because what he is capable. Jake told Cody to bring Arn and Brandi and give them something to sign so Archer can have a match with him. Cody joined commentary again and told Lance that he can debut next week on Dynamite if he wants to.