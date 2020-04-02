AEW Dynamite Results & 5 Takeaways (4/1)

5 Omega Defeated Trent In A Great Match

Kenny Omega squared off against Trent in the first match of the night. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy accompanied Trent to the ring. AEW wrestlers were once again back in the crowd for tonight’s episode.

Match Recap: Omega took Trent down to start things off and applied a Headlock. Trent broke free and caught him with a knee to the face. Kenny sent Trent to the corner and shoved his boot in his face. Omega unloaded a chop to Trent’s chest but Trent battled back with a Double Stomp that sent Kenny rolling out of the ring.

Trent connected with a Moonsault and shared a hug with Orange Cassidy and Chuck. Omega sprinted across the ring and flipped onto everyone on the outside. Back in the ring, Omega slammed Trent to the canvas and went for a cover but Trent kicked out at two.

Kenny connected with a Backbreaker and followed it up with two more of them for a near fall. Trent went to work on Kenny’s injured hand for the next few minutes of the match. Kenny battled back and Powerbombed Trent in a steel beam in the arena. The action returned to the ring and Kenny hit a Neckbreaker over his knee for a two count.

Trent connected with a Tornado DDT and followed it up with a Splash in the corner. Trent hung up Kenny in the ropes and planted him with a Baseball Slide German Suplex as Dynamite went to a break. When Dynamite returned, Kenny and Trent were trading chops with five minutes remaining.

Omega hit a knee to the face but Trent shrugged it off and hit a Piledriver for a near fall. Trent went for another Tornado DDT but Omega escaped and connected with a beautiful Snap Dragon Suplex. Kenny followed it up with a V-Trigger with two minutes remaining. Trent hit a Belly to Back Suplex off the top rope and Omega landed awkwardly. Omega then hit the One Winged Angel for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: Kenny Omega and Trent had a great match to start this week’s Dynamite. I really like how many minutes are left in the time limit throughout the match. It adds tension and made the last part of the match that much more intense. Hopefully Omega is alright after it appeared he landed on his neck. Trent has had several great singles matches in AEW already. He had a very good match with Jon Moxley and an awesome one with Omega tonight.