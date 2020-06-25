AEW Dynamite Results (6/24): Jericho & Orange Cassidy Face Off, Matches Set For Fyter Fest

6 Wardlow Used A Cheap Shot To Defeat Luchasaurus

Luchasaurus squared off against Wardlow in a Lumberjack Match tonight on Dynamite.

Match Recap: Wardlow dominated the action early and leveled Luchasaurus with a Clothesline. Wardlow sent Luchasaurus out of the ring and the heel lumberjacks beat him down. Luchasaurus sent them all flying and hopped on the apron. MJF distracted Luchasaurus and Wardlow capitalized with a shot to the ribs.

Luchasaurus battled back and hit a Moonsault for a near fall. Wardlow planted Luchasaurus with a Superplex and went for the cover but Luchasaurus kicked out at two. Luchasaurus hit a Spanish Fly for another two count. Wardlow rolled out of the ring to regroup and Luchasaurus followed him out there.

Wardlow connected with a slam on the entrance ramp and then launched Jungle Boy to the heel side of the ring. Marko Stunt flipped onto the heels as Wardlow & Luchasaurus battled on the entrance ramp. Wardlow launched Stunt and Cutler onto the lumberjacks but turned around into a right hand from Luchasaurus.

Luchasaurus hit a massive Shooting Star Press onto everyone before the action returned to the ring. Luchasaurus connected with a Chokeslam and went for the cover but MJF distracted the referee. Jungle Boy hit MJF with a Spear as Wardlow hit Luchasaurus with a low blow. Wardlow followed it up with the F10 for the pinfall victory.

After the match, a brawl broke out and all the wrestlers entered the ring. It was announced that MJF & Wardlow will face Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus at Fyter Fest.