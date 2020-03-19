AEW Dynamite Results & 6 Takeaways (3/18)

6 Cody Asked The Elite To Put Their Differences Aside

Cody kicked off the show by speaking to the audience at home. Cody said that us as human beings need to stand together and for many of us that will mean standing at a distance. He stated that he refuses to live in fear because that is not living at all.

He claimed that Matt Jackson’s anger towards Hangman Adam Page was misplaced and he needs him at his best at Blood & Guts. Cody added that he is tired of putting over Hangman Page and challenged him to be the difference maker at Blood & Guts.

Cody said that he needs the real Kenny Omega, the best bout machine. He stated that he needs The Elite to be elite. Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega joined Cody in the ring. Omega claimed that they don’t know if they will even had a Dynamite next week but he would want to go out how they came in, as The Elite.

Matt wondered where Hangman was and looked around the empty arena. Page showed up with a glass of whiskey on the ramp and Matt asked Hangman if he will stand with them tonight and at Blood & Guts. Page raised his glass and said “yep” before heading backstage. Hangman shouted to hit the pyro and Dynamite began.