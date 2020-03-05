AEW Dynamite Results & 6 Takeaways (3/4)

6 Jericho Vowed To Take A Leave Of Absence If Moxley Was Able To Walk Out Of The Arena

New AEW Champion Jon Moxley kicked off Dynamite to a great reaction from the crowd. Moxley said that the AEW Championship is a beautiful thing because what it represents. Jon shouted that AEW represents professional wrestling, the sport that he has dedicated his life to.

Moxley added that the belt never belonged to Chris Jericho and that it doesn’t to belong to him either. He said that the AEW Championship belongs to everyone in the building and every AEW fan at home that helped will AEW into existence. Moxley vowed to defend the title with his life and that there isn’t a man in the industry that has what it takes to take it away from him.

Jon noted that he knows it is not over with the Inner Circle and dared them to come after him. Chris Jericho interrupted came to the entrance ramp with Hager, Ortiz, Santana, and Guevara. The crowd sang the chorus to Judas as Jericho stood in silence.

Jericho stated that he doesn’t need a belt to be Le Champion. Chris claimed that Moxley has more guts than brains and that it paid off because the Moxley era has begun. Chris said that the Moxley era sucks ass and the crowd responded with a “you suck ass!” chant directed at Jericho.

Chris claimed that Moxley’s championship win was based on a lie because he spent three months training to face a man with one eye. Jericho called Jon a cheater and that all of the fans were liars as well. Chris said that Inner Circle is putting the entire AEW roster on notice and vowed to hurt everyone, starting with Moxley.

Jericho guaranteed that Moxley will not leave the arena tonight on his own two feet. Chris added that he will take a leave of absence for 60 days if Jon walks out on his own tonight. The crowd chanted “Fozzy sucks!” as Chris claimed that Jon is not as smart as he thinks he is. Moxley joked that he didn’t even graduate high school and vowed to send Jericho packing for 60 days.

"We brought pro wrestling back!" – @JonMoxley



*mic drop*



…anyone else have shivers right now? ? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MdS8PYsjk2 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 5, 2020