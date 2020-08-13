AEW Dynamite Results (8/12): Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Tag Team Appreciation Night

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Cody put the TNT Championship on the line against Scorpio Sky and Chris Jericho battled Orange Cassidy in a $7K Obligation Match. Best Friends and Inner Circle were banned from ringside.

Dynamite Results (8/12)

Young Bucks def. Grayson & Evil Uno Cody def. Scorpio Sky to retain the TNT Championship Hangman Page & Kenny Omega def. Jurassic Express to retain the AEW Tag Titles Hikaru Shida def. Heather Monroe Orange Cassidy def. Chris Jericho

Here are 6 takeaways from this week’s show:

Young Bucks Picked Up A Win

Grayson and Evil Uno squared off against The Young Bucks to start off the show. During Matt and Nick’s entrance, Dark Order attacked them from behind on the ramp.

Match Recap: Evil Uno isolated Nick Jackson in the corner as members of Dark Order made their way ringside. Matt Jackson flipped onto the members of Dark Order but turned around into a Suicide Dive from Grayson.

Back in the ring, Uno slammed Nick into the turnbuckle and tagged in Stu. Nick finally escaped and tagged in Matt Jackson. Matt hit a Crossbody and followed it up with a Clothesline. Nick quickly tagged back in and hit Stu with a chop and then a Splash.

Nick connected in an Arm Drag and tagged Matt back in. Evil Uno tagged in and planted Matt with a German Suplex for a near fall. Grayson tagged back in and hit Matt with a Splash on the ring apron.

Dark Order surrounded Matt but he escaped under the ring and to the other side. Evil Uno hit Matt with a Cutter but Matt responded with a Spear. Evil Uno leveled Matt with a boot to the face and lifted him up in the Electric Chair. Matt countered into a reverse Hurricanrana and tagged in Nick.

Nick hit Uno with a Facebuster and then hit Stu with a Superkick outside the ring. Young Bucks hit Risky Business on Evil Uno for a near fall. Nick hit Evil Uno with a Swanton and Matt went for the cover but Uno got his foot on the ropes to break it up.

Grayson and Evil Uno batted back and knocked Matt out of the ring. Uno hit Nick with a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Nick broke it up. Grayson brought Matt up the ramp and threw him down the tunnel. Dark Order then stood in front of the tunnel entrance to keep Matt from returning to the ring. Nick rolled up Evil Uno for the pinfall victory as Grayson was too late to break it up.

We've heard of walking on water but @stu_dos just took it a step further ? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Egv7jJNcYj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 13, 2020

Moxley Attacked MJF

MJF continued his campaign to become the next AEW Champion during tonight’s Dynamite. MJF demanded that his secretary Nina smile and show some polling numbers. MJF was the projection winner at 500% and Moxley was at -1000%.

He said that today is the day that everyone’s belief in Dictator Jon dies because he isn’t here tonight. MJF claimed that Moxley isn’t here because he is afraid of him and change. MJF added that Moxley isn’t used to dealing with someone that is better than him and won’t happily look up at the lights for him.

MJF laid down in the middle of the ring and said that this great company deserves quality leadership and Moxley is not a leader. MJF called Moxley a rabid dog chasing cars and he has caught the finest car on earth, the AEW Championship.

He suggested that it was time to fork the keys over to a real leader because everyone knows that we deserve better. Moxley’s theme hit and MJF directed his security team to the openings in the crowd.

Moxley came right down the main entrance way and leveled MJF with a Clothesline from behind. Jon followed it up with a massive Paradigm Shift as the crowd chanted “Moxley!”. Jon knocked over the podium and made his way backstage. Jon grabbed a microphone and told MJF that doesn’t make them even and they won’t be even until All Out. Moxley vowed to teach MJF a very painful lesson at the PPV.