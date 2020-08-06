AEW Dynamite Results (8/5): Eric Bischoff Returns To TNT, Jon Moxley Defends Title

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Jon Moxley put the AEW Championship on the line against Darby Allin. Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy had a debate with a special moderator during tonight’s show as well.

Dynamite Results (8/5)

Dark Order def. The Elite & FTR Best Friends def. Santana & Ortiz Cody & Matt Cardona def. Alex Reynolds & John Silver Big Swole def. Reba Jon Moxley def. Darby Allin to retain the AEW Championship

Here are 6 takeaways from this week’s show:

Dark Order Picked Up A Win

Brodie Lee, the Exalted One of the Dark Order

The Elite & FTR battled Dark Order in a 12-man tag team match to begin the show.

Match Recap: Brodie Lee and Nick Jackson started off the action. Matt tagged in and blasted Brodie in the face with a Dropkick. Young Bucks tried to beat Brodie down some more but exploded out of nowhere with a Clothesline that took Matt and Nick down.

#9 tagged in and Young Bucks beat him down in the corner. Omega tagged in and went for the cover but Evil Uno and Grayson broke it up. FTR, Page, and Omega connected with a triple Suplex on Dark Order for another near fall.

Dark Order took control and isolated Kenny Omega in the ring for the next couple of minutes. Omega battled back with a Backbreaker and tagged in Dax Hawwood. Dax hit #5 with an elbow to the face and followed it up with a headbutt for a two count.

Cash tagged in and planted Grayson with a Back Suplex. Hangman tagged in and #5 rolled him up for a near fall. The Elite teamed up on Five and beat him down. Nick Jackson took out some of the Dark Order with a flip outside the ring.

Harwood tweaked his knee and Kenny tagged in. Omega hit a Powerbomb but Dark Order broke up the cover. Dax was assisted backstage by the rest of The Elite as Kenny was left alone in the ring. Matt hopped on the apron and tagged in. Brodie planted Matt with a Slam and Stu tagged in.

Dark Order beat Matt down and Colt Cabana hit a Splash for a near fall. Hangman Page went backstage with FTR as Dark Order dominated Omega and the Young Bucks. Hangman made his way back to the ring and planted #5 on the apron. Page climbed to the top rope and hit a Moonsault onto Dark Order outside the ring. Brodie Lee leveled Hangman with a massive Lariat for the pinfall victory.

Santana & Ortiz Destroyed Trent’s Mom’s Car

Best Friends squared off against Santana & Ortiz tonight on Dynamite.

Match Recap: Santana beat Chuck down and tagged in Ortiz. Chuck quickly turned the tables and brought Ortiz to the corner. Trent tagged in and went to work on Ortiz’s arm. Trent connected with Double Knees and followed it up with a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall.

Trent hit Santana with a Tornado DDT and then delivered a Cutter to Ortiz. Best Friends shared a hug as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Trent and Ortiz were trading shots in the middle of the ring. The action spilled to the outside and Ortiz launched Trent into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Santana tagged in and hit Trent with Backbreaker for a two count. Chuck Taylor finally tagged back in and hit Santana with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Chuck followed it up with a Falcon Arrow for another two count. Santana planted Trent with a Powerbomb for a two count. Ortiz tagged in and got rolled up by Trent for the pinfall victory. Santana and Ortiz then went to Trent’s mom car and hit it with a sledgehammer several times.

Best Friends later called Santana and Ortiz cowards for destroying Trent’s mom car. Best Friends said they wanted a rematch and after they beat them, Santana and Ortiz will have to apologize to Trent’s mom on speaker phone.