AEW Dynamite Results (9/16): Parking Lot Fight, Jon Moxley & Lance Archer

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to the takeaways below, Matt Hatt was attacked backstage during tonight’s show. It was also announced that Brodie Lee will defend the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy next week.

Dynamite Results (9/16)

FTR def. Jurassic Express Hangman Page def. Frankie Kazarian MJF def. Shawn Dean Jericho & Hager def. Private Party Thunder Rosa def. Ivelisse to retain the NWA World Women’s Championship Best Friends def. Santana & Ortiz in the Parking Lot Fight

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

FTR Remains Undefeated

FTR & Tully Blanchard

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR faced Jurassic Express in a non-title match. Before the match, the Young Bucks came down to the ring and hit a referee with a Superkick. They went backstage and threw money at Tony Khan for the upcoming fine for their actions. They trash talked with FTR before leaving.

Match Recap: FTR dominated early and isolated Luchasaurus in the corner of the ring. Jungle Boy tagged in and connected with a Hurricanrana on both members of FTR. Cash Wheeler hit Jungle Boy with a Powerslam and went for the cover but Jungle Boy was able to kick out at the last moment.

Wheeler locked in the Bow & Arrow Stretch on Jungle Boy in the middle of the ring. Jungle Boy escaped with an Arm Drag and went for the tag but Wheeler prevented it. Dax tagged in and hit a Suplex for another near fall.

Wheeler tagged in and went for a Dropkick but Jungle Boy got out of the way. Harwood tagged in and walked into a massive Clothesline from Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus tagged in and unloaded several chops before leveling FTR with a Clothesline.

Luchasaurus planted Wheeler with a Chokeslam and followed it up with a Standing Moonsault for a near fall. Jungle Boy tagged back in after Luchasaurus hit FTR with a series of kicks. Jungle Boy hit Harwood with a Shining Wizard for a two count. Wheeler went for a Powerslam but Jungle Boy countered into a roll-up for a near fall.

Jungle Boy rolled up Harwood for a two count and then made his way to the top rope. Jungle Boy went for a Crossbody but Harwood countered into a roll-up for a two count. Luchasaurus went for a Splash outside the ring but Cash got out of the way and Luchasaurus went into the crowd. Harwood rolled up Jungle Boy for the win asWheeler grabbed Dax’s arm for leverage.

Hangman Page Defeated Kazarian In A Great Match

“Hangman” Adam Page

Hangman Page squared off against Frankie Kazarian tonight on Dynamite. Kenny Omega joined commentary for the match.

Match Recap: Frankie controlled the action early but Hangman battled back and planted Kazarian with a Body Slam. Hangman brought Frankie to the corner and unloaded several chops to his chest. Page connected with a Suplex and Frankie rolled to the corner of the ring.

Frankie hopped to his feet and hit some punches and chops of his own. Hangman knocked Frankie out of the ring and hit him with an awesome Crossbody as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Kazarian and Hangman traded forearms to the face. Both men went for a Clothesline at the same time and wouldn’t go down. Frankie went for a German Suplex but Hangman landed on his feet and connected with a Clothesline.

Frankie went for a Crossbody but Hangman caught him with a Fallaway Slam and both wrestlers fell to the canvas. Hangman followed it up with a Standing Moonsault for a near fall. Kazarian planted Hangman with a DDT for another two count. Hangman hit Kazarian with a Death Valley Driver and went for the cover but Kazarian kicked out again. Frankie connected with a Cutter for another near fall. Hangman battled back with a Powerbomb as the crowd chanted “this is awesome!”.

Page hit Frankie with a Clothesline outside the ring and rolled him back inside. Hangman followed it up with a Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory. Kenny Omega left the announce table and didn’t go to the ring to congratulate Page. Hangman looked around for Omega before downing a beer in the ring.

MJF Picked Up An Easy Win

MJF (Photo: AEW)

MJF faced Shawn Dean tonight on Dynamite. MJF immediately poked Dean in the eye and locked in the Salt of the Earth Arm Bar for the quick submission victory.

After the match, MJF said that he is an honest man as the crowd chanted “no you’re not!”. MJF bitched about Moxley using the banned Paradigm Shift at All Out and claimed that he should still be undefeated.

MJF added that he should be the AEW Champion as a “you’re a loser!” chant broke out. MJF demanded that everyone refer to him as the undefeated, undisputed and uncrowned world champion of All Elite Wrestling. He told Justin Roberts to announce him with his new title and Justin obliged.

MJF claimed that in order to get a fair shake around here you need to be in a group or stable. MJF said that he has always been a lone wolf but maybe it is about time to join a wolf pack.