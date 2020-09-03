AEW Dynamite Results (9/2): MJF Attacks Jon Moxley, Jericho & Orange Cassidy

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. It was the final episode of Dynamite before All Out this Saturday night. Excalibur returned to the announce team tonight. In addition to the takeaways below, Britt Baker attacked Big Swole from behind and got her in the Lockjaw. Baker will face Big Swole in a Tooth and Nail match during the preshow at All Out.

Dynamite Results (9/2)

Santana & Ortiz def. Best Friends Young Bucks & Jurassic Express def. Private Party & SCU Chris Jericho def. Joey Janela Thunder Rosa def. Serena Deeb Jon Moxley def. Mark Sterling

Here are takeaways from this week’s Dynamite:

Santana & Ortiz Defeated Best Friends

Santana & Ortiz (Photo: AEW)

Best Friends faced Santana and Ortiz in the first match of the night. Best Friends attacked Santana and Ortiz during their entrance and Trent connected with a Crossbody off the stage. Best Friends tried to Suplex Ortiz on the steel steps but Santana broke it up.

Ortiz started choking out Trent as Chuck sent Santana over the barricade. Trent escaped and leveled Ortiz with a Spear. Chuck set up a bunch of chairs on top of each other but Santana launched a chair into his face. Santana set up for a Powerbomb but Chuck countered into a Back Body Drop. Santana then launched Chuck onto the chairs set up ringside.

Match Recap: Santana and Trent finally got in the ring and the match officially began. Trent hit Santana with Double Knees and followed it up with a chop to the chest. Ortiz held up Trent and Santana connected with a big boot. Ortiz tagged in and hit a Body Slam for a two count.

Trent battled back and planted Ortiz with a Tornado DDT. Chuck got back into the ring and knocked Ortiz and Santana tot he outside. Chuck then flipped onto Santana and Ortiz before bringing Santana back into the ring. Chuck Taylor connected with a Falcon Arrow and went for the cover but Ortiz broke it up at two.

Santana and Ortiz slammed Trent on the steel steps outside the ring. Back in the ring, Trent slammed Ortiz to the canvas and went for the cover but Santana got Ortiz’s hand on the ropes. Santana hit Trent in the back with a steel baton and then they followed it up with the Street Sweeper.

Opinion: I thought this was a very fun match but the ending was clunky. The announce team seemed to miss Santana putting Ortiz’s hand on the ropes to break up the cover and sounded like they didn’t know what was going on. It was still a good match though and Chuck Taylor’s spot on top of the chairs was great.

Young Bucks Will Face Jurassic Express At All Out

Young Bucks and Jurassic Express faced Private Party & SCU tonight on Dynamite. The winning team with face each other at All Out this Saturday night.

Match Recap: Frankie and Jungle Boy started the action off by locking up in the middle of the ring. Frankie leveled Jungle Boy with a shoulder tackle and rolled him up for a near fall. Jungle Boy missed with a kick and Frankie caught him with a Clothesline for another near fall.

Marq Quen and Matt Jackson then tagged in. Matt unloaded some body punches and stomps to Quen and knocked him to the canvas. Marq battled back and caught Matt with a Dropkick and Kassidy tagged in. Kassidy sent Matt out oft he ring with a Hurricanrana and Matt saw a fan with a Hangman Page sign. Matt ripped the sign in half and poured the beer over the fan’s head.

Back in the ring, Daniels and Nick tagged in. Nick caught Daniels with a boot to the face and tagged Matt back in as Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy asked for a tag. Frankie Kazarian tagged in and Clotheslined Nick to the outside. Christopher Daniels Moonsaulted onto the Young Bucks outside the ring.

Kazarian hit Jungle Boy with a springboard Leg Drop for a two count. Private Party planted Jungle Boy with a Facebuster for a two count and tagged Daniels back in. Christopher connected with a Suplex and went for the cover but Jungle Boy kicked out at two.

When Dynamite returned from a commercial break, Jungle Boy hit Kassidy with a Samoan Drop and finally tagged in Luchasaurus. Private Party hit Luchasaurus with a couple Dropkicks but he shrugged them off and leveled them with a Clothesline. Luchasaurus followed it up by flipping onto SCU outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Luchasaurus hit Private Party with a Chokeslam and they followed it up with stereo Risky Business. Daniels and Jungle Boy traded shots in the middle of the ring. Daniels sent Jungle Boy to the canvas and hit the Best Moonsault Ever. Marq Quen followed it up with a Shooting Star Press and went for the cover but Luchasaurus broke it up at two.

Luchasaurus Clotheslined Kassidy out of the ring and then tagged in. Jungle Boy took out Frankie and Kassidy with a Suicide Dive as Matt Jackson tagged himself in. Young Bucks hit the BTE Trigger on Quen for the pinfall victory. Young Bucks will face Jurassic Express at AEW All Out this Saturday.