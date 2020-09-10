AEW Dynamite Results (9/9): Brodie Lee Defends TNT Title, Miro Debuts

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Jericho and MJF were interviewed upon arriving at Daily’s Place. They both complimented each other and guaranteed that they will be AEW Champion soon. Jericho and MJF both said “what a loser” while walking away. It was also revealed that Moxley will defend the AEW Championship against Lance Archer on October 14th.

Dynamite Results (9/9)

Jurassic Express def. Lucha Bros Orange Cassidy def. Angelico Jericho & Hager def. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss Nyla Rose def. Tay Conti Brodie Lee def. Dustin Rhodes to retain the TNT Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jurassic Express Picked Up A Win

Lucha Bros battled Jurassic Express in the first match of the night. Eddie Kingston, Butcher, Blade were ringside for the match.

Match Recap: Fenix went for a Dropkick but Jungle Boy got out of the way. Jungle Boy went for a Dropkick of his own but Fenix avoided it. Fenix hit Jungle Boy with a Dropkick this time and tagged in Pentagon.

Pentagon connected with a Splash but Jungle Boy kicked out at two. Luchasaurus tagged in and Pentagon sent him to the corner. Jungle Boy tagged in and sent Lucha Bros out of the ring with a couple of Arm Drags.

Jungle Boy hit Fenix with a Suicide Dive and hopped back on the apron. Pentagon shoved him off and Fenx connected with a Superkick to the face. Back in the ring, Pentagon went for the cover but Jungle Boy somehow was able to kick out at two.

Luchasaurus tagged in and hit a series of Clotheslines and then a Body Slam to Fenix. Luchasaurus followed it up with a gigantic Chokeslam and a Standing Moonsault but Pentagon broke up the cover.

Jungle Boy tagged back in and Fenix connected with a slam/Leg Drop combo on Jurassic Express. Pentagon hit Jungle Boy with a Backstabber and followed it up with a Piledriver but Jungle Boy wouldn’t stay down. Pentagon accidentally hit Fenix and Jungle Boy rolled him up for the victory.

After the match, Eddie Kingston separated Fenix and Pentagon and scolded them for fighting with each other. They kept shoving each other and Kingston demanded that they shake each other’s hand. Lucha Bros finally shook hands and Kingston shouted that he never was eliminated from the Casino Battle Royal.

Matt Hardy Vowed To Come Back Healthy & Chase His First AEW Title

Matt Hardy came down to the ring to address the crowd following his scary injury at AEW All Out. Matt thanked the people in attendance and they started up a “Hardy!” chant.

Matt said it is so amazing to be in an arena with people and that they are a part of our magic. Hardy stated that he suffered a fall at All Out and that he knows it frightened a lot of people.

Matt thanked everyone for all the love that they have shown him and he is expected to make a 100% recovery. Hardy pointed to his wife and newborn in the crowd and apologized to his family for putting them through that Saturday night.

Hardy added that the fans showed everyone how much they care about the wrestlers that put their body on the line. Matt stated that the Broke Rules match wasn’t what he wanted it to be but he is glad that his vendetta with Sammy is over. Hardy vowed to come back healthy and chase his first AEW Championship.

Orange Cassidy Continued His Momentum

Orange Cassidy squared off against Angelico tonight on Dynamite.

Match Recap: Angelico controlled the action early and connected with an Arm Drag. Angelico locked in a choke hold but Cassidy was able to make it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Angelico went for a Splash in the corner but Cassidy ducked and Angelico flew out of the ring. Cassidy hit a Suicide Dive and brought Angelico back in the ring. Orange hit Angelico with a Splash and followed it up with a Tornado DDT. Cassidy then connected with the Orange Punch for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Santana and Ortiz attacked Orange Cassidy from behind. Best Friends rushed the ring but Santana and Ortiz retreated. Best Friends told Santana and Ortiz to meat them in the parking lot next week on Dynamite.