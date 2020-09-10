Thursday, September 10, 2020

AEW Dynamite Results (9/9): Brodie Lee Defends TNT Title, Miro Debuts

By Robert Lentini

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Jericho and MJF were interviewed upon arriving at Daily’s Place. They both complimented each other and guaranteed that they will be AEW Champion soon. Jericho and MJF both said “what a loser” while walking away. It was also revealed that Moxley will defend the AEW Championship against Lance Archer on October 14th.

Dynamite Results (9/9)

  1. Jurassic Express def. Lucha Bros
  2. Orange Cassidy def. Angelico
  3. Jericho & Hager def. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
  4. Nyla Rose def. Tay Conti
  5. Brodie Lee def. Dustin Rhodes to retain the TNT Championship
- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jurassic Express Picked Up A Win

Lucha Bros battled Jurassic Express in the first match of the night. Eddie Kingston, Butcher, Blade were ringside for the match.

Match Recap: Fenix went for a Dropkick but Jungle Boy got out of the way. Jungle Boy went for a Dropkick of his own but Fenix avoided it. Fenix hit Jungle Boy with a Dropkick this time and tagged in Pentagon.

Pentagon connected with a Splash but Jungle Boy kicked out at two. Luchasaurus tagged in and Pentagon sent him to the corner. Jungle Boy tagged in and sent Lucha Bros out of the ring with a couple of Arm Drags.

Jungle Boy hit Fenix with a Suicide Dive and hopped back on the apron. Pentagon shoved him off and Fenx connected with a Superkick to the face. Back in the ring, Pentagon went for the cover but Jungle Boy somehow was able to kick out at two.

Luchasaurus tagged in and hit a series of Clotheslines and then a Body Slam to Fenix. Luchasaurus followed it up with a gigantic Chokeslam and a Standing Moonsault but Pentagon broke up the cover.

Jungle Boy tagged back in and Fenix connected with a slam/Leg Drop combo on Jurassic Express. Pentagon hit Jungle Boy with a Backstabber and followed it up with a Piledriver but Jungle Boy wouldn’t stay down. Pentagon accidentally hit Fenix and Jungle Boy rolled him up for the victory.

After the match, Eddie Kingston separated Fenix and Pentagon and scolded them for fighting with each other. They kept shoving each other and Kingston demanded that they shake each other’s hand. Lucha Bros finally shook hands and Kingston shouted that he never was eliminated from the Casino Battle Royal.

Matt Hardy Vowed To Come Back Healthy & Chase His First AEW Title

Matt Hardy came down to the ring to address the crowd following his scary injury at AEW All Out. Matt thanked the people in attendance and they started up a “Hardy!” chant.

Matt said it is so amazing to be in an arena with people and that they are a part of our magic. Hardy stated that he suffered a fall at All Out and that he knows it frightened a lot of people.

Matt thanked everyone for all the love that they have shown him and he is expected to make a 100% recovery. Hardy pointed to his wife and newborn in the crowd and apologized to his family for putting them through that Saturday night.

Hardy added that the fans showed everyone how much they care about the wrestlers that put their body on the line. Matt stated that the Broke Rules match wasn’t what he wanted it to be but he is glad that his vendetta with Sammy is over. Hardy vowed to come back healthy and chase his first AEW Championship.

Orange Cassidy Continued His Momentum

Orange Cassidy squared off against Angelico tonight on Dynamite.

Match Recap: Angelico controlled the action early and connected with an Arm Drag. Angelico locked in a choke hold but Cassidy was able to make it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Angelico went for a Splash in the corner but Cassidy ducked and Angelico flew out of the ring. Cassidy hit a Suicide Dive and brought Angelico back in the ring. Orange hit Angelico with a Splash and followed it up with a Tornado DDT. Cassidy then connected with the Orange Punch for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Santana and Ortiz attacked Orange Cassidy from behind. Best Friends rushed the ring but Santana and Ortiz retreated. Best Friends told Santana and Ortiz to meat them in the parking lot next week on Dynamite.

Trending Articles

Impact

Heath Slater Claims Several WWE Superstars Are Interested In Joining Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater has claimed other WWE Superstars want to join him in Impact Wrestling during an interview with TV...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 9/8: Rich Swann Returns To Confront Eric Young

Impact Wrestling presented a big show last night on AXS TV and Twitch. The show featured a match for the Impact Tag...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/9): Brodie Lee Defends TNT Title, Miro Debuts

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Jericho and MJF were interviewed upon arriving at Daily's Place. They both complimented...
Read more
AEW

Rey Mysterio Turned Down Huge Contract Offer From AEW To Stay With WWE

Up until recently, Rey Mysterio was deciding whether or not he would be staying with WWE.  The two sides...
Read more
NWA

Ken Anderson Reflects On Being Told ‘Funny Doesn’t Draw Money’ In WWE

National Wrestling Alliance's Ken Anderson has reflected on a disagreement he had with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon during his time...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (9/9): Brodie Lee Defends TNT Title, Miro Debuts

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Jericho and MJF were interviewed upon arriving at Daily's Place. They both complimented...
Read more
WWE

New Details On WWE’s Crackdown On Talent Monetizing Third-Party Services

WWE has come under fire in recent weeks regarding the company's classification of talent as independent contractors. Earlier this...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Drops For Second Straight Week (9/7)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.725 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
AEW

AEW Officially Signs Tay Conti

All Elite Wrestling has officially signed former NXT roster member, Tay Conti to a contract. Conti competed in the recent AEW Women's...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 9/8: Rich Swann Returns To Confront Eric Young

Impact Wrestling presented a big show last night on AXS TV and Twitch. The show featured a match for the Impact Tag...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 9/9: Lance Archer Claims #1 Contender Spot

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's edition of Dynamite. Lance Archer is now the newly top-ranked contender for Jon...
Read more
NXT

Adam Cole On How The Undisputed Era Would Do On The Main Roster

Since 2017, The Undisputed Era has been dominating NXT. At one point, the faction held the NXT, North American, and Tag-Team Championships...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Reveals 2020 G1 Climax Participants

The G1 Climax tournament this year will begin on September 19th, 2020 in Osaka. New Japan Pro Wrestling has just released the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eve Torres Reveals She & Her Husband Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Eve Torres noted on Instagram recently that her family returned home early from vacation due to her husband, Rener Gracie, testing positive...
Read more
Wrestling News

Stephanie McMahon: Vince McMahon ‘Listens To The Fans’

Stephanie McMahon recently explained how her father, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, "listens to the fans" during an interview with Gary...
Read more
Impact

Eric Bischoff Talks About Recent WWE Tenure, AJ Styles In TNA

Former SmackDown Executive Director and WCW President Eric Bischoff has opened up about his recent stint working for WWE. 
Read more
NWA

Ken Anderson Reflects On Being Told ‘Funny Doesn’t Draw Money’ In WWE

National Wrestling Alliance's Ken Anderson has reflected on a disagreement he had with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon during his time...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC