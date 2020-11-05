AEW Dynamite Results (11/4): Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston, Full Gear Go-Home Show

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. It was the final episode of Dynamite before Full Gear this Saturday. In addition to the takeaways below, PAC appeared during tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

S E V E N M O N T H S

I S O L A T E D

I N T H I S R O T T E N W O R L D pic.twitter.com/SGf28l8Kj5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020

Dynamite Results (11/4)

MJF & Wardlow def. Sammy Guevara & Ortiz Miro def. Trent via submission Young Bucks def. Private Party Nyla Rose def. Red Velvet Cody, Billy & Austin Gunn def. Dark Order

- Advertisement -

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

MJF Sent A Message To Jericho Heading Into Full Gear

Jericho congratulated Jake Hager on winning his MMA fight but was quickly interrupted by MJF and Wardlow. MJF said they had tension last week and he doesn’t want that. MJF added that Jericho is going to get a front row seat to see that he does belong in Inner Circle. Jericho stated that Inner Circle is willing to do anything to win and suggested that MJF doesn’t have that and called him soft. MJF told Jericho to watch and made his way to the ring as Le Champion joined commentary. Wardlow and MJF battled Ortiz and Sammy Guevara in the first match of the night.

.@the_mjf soft?! We guess we'll find out, what do you guys think? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YL86hWtm0G — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 5, 2020

Match Recap: MJF immediately tagged in Wardlow and then Sammy tagged in Ortiz. Ortiz connected with a Dropkick but Wardlow responded with a massive slam. MJF tagged in an went for a Knee Drop but Ortiz got out of the way. MJF distracted the referee and Wardlow got in a cheap shot.

Wardlow and MJF isolated Ortiz in the corner and took turns beating him down. MJF slapped Sammy and Guevara tried to get into the ring. Referee Aubrey Edwards prevented him from doing so but MJF capitalized on the distraction and bit Ortiz on the head.

Wardlow and Sammy tagged in and Guevara connected with an Enziguri. MJF tagged in and Sammy greeted him with a knee to the face. Sammy followed it up with a Crossbody onto Wardlow and MJF. Guevara hit a couple of Suicide Dives and then a kick to MJF’s back for a near fall.

MJF poked Sammy in the eye and posed in the middle of the ring. Sammy responded with a knee to the face and then hit the GTH. Guevara went for the cover but Wardlow was able to break it up at the last moment. Ortiz and Sammy went for a Superplex but Wardlow came up from behind and planted everyone with a Powerbomb. Wardlow tagged himself in and planted Ortiz with the F10 but Sammy broke up the cover with a Splash.

MJF tagged back in and Sammy flipped onto him. Guevara gave Serpentico the finger and he launched a chair into Sammy’s face. It was revealed to be Matt Hardy under the mask and the crowd chanted “delete!”. Back in the ring, MJF locked in the Salf of the Earth Armbar on Ortiz for the submission victory.

After the match, MJF tackled Chris Jericho and started punching him in the face. Jake Hager broke it up and Jericho got up with a smile on his face. MJF will battle Jericho this Saturday at Full Gear and if he wins he will be allowed into the Inner Circle.

Miro Picked Up His First Singles Win In AEW

Trent faced Miro tonight on Dynamite. Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, Penelope Ford, and Kip Sabian were ringside for the match. Before the match, Miro said that Trent’s mom didn’t teach him any manners and Trent caught him with a Dropkick.

Match Recap: Trent went for a DDT but Miro blocked it and hit a Belly to Back Suplex. Miro hit Trent with an elbow to the face and went for the cover but Trent kicked out at two. Miro stomped on Trent in the corner of the ring as Kip Sabian taunted him from the outside.

Miro connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Suplex. When Dynamite returned from a commercial break, Miro leveled Trent with a boot to the face and posed in the ring. Miro locked in a Bear Hug but Trent quickly escaped and hit a Jawbreaker.

Trent followed it up with a Clothesline for a two count. Trent hit a Suplex but Miro responded with a Uranage for a near fall. Trent dodged a kick and sent Miro out of the ring. Trent flipped onto Miro and then rolled him back inside the ring. He then planted Miro with a Tornado DDT and followed it up with a running knee for a near fall. Trent slipped off the top rope and Miro caught him with a kick to the face. Miro locked in the Game Over for the submission victory.

After the match, Miro grabbed a microphone and said he told Trent that he has no manners because of his mother. Orange Cassidy climbed to the top rope and took out Sabian and Miro with a Splash to end the segment.

The one and only @orangecassidy saving the day #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lBZ8zCUZTG — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 5, 2020

Team Taz Complained About Not Having A Match At Full Gear

Taz came to the ring with Ricky Starts and FTW Champion Brian Cage. Taz claimed he sat outside of Tony Khan’s office for three hours until a production assistant came up to him. The production assistant told Taz that Tony is busy dealing with people that are going to compete at Full Gear. Taz pointed out that Brian Cage is 10-1 and that Ricky Starks has won the last 10 of 11 matches and is not even in the top 5. Starks noted that he has proven exactly why they call him “Absolute” Ricky Starks. Ricky complained about not being ranked and how they don’t have a match at Full Gear. Taz claimed that Darby Allin and Cody are both entitled and given everything they want. Taz complained that Team Taz has done the work but they are getting worked. Taz added that there will be an FTW presence this Saturday at Full Gear.