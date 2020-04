Welcome to our discussion and results post for AEW Dynamite (4/15).

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s show:

Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D

Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor

Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana (First Round of TNT Championship Tournament)

AEW Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager (Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match)