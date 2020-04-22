AEW Dynamite Results & Takeaways (4/22)

2 Darby Allin Advanced In The TNT Championship Tournament

Darby Allin battled Sammy Guevara in a Quarter Final match of the TNT Championship Tournament.

Match Recap: Sammy flipped onto Darby during his entrance and followed it up by throwing him into the ring apron. Guevara launched Darby into the barricade and grabbed a ladder from under the ring.

Guevara set up a ladder from the barricade to the apron and put Allin on top of it. Sammy climbed to the top rope and hit Allin with a Splash that sent both wrestlers to the floor outside the ring.

?What a start to the match for the Spanish God, @sammyguevara #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/s9lhbQ626T — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 23, 2020

The match officially started in the ring and Sammy beat down Allin in the corner. Sammy perched Allin up on the top rope but Darby battled back and tied up Sammy in the ropes.

Darby pulled off Sammy’s boot and started twisting his ankle. Guevara collapsed to the mat and Darby continued to target his ankle. Sammy planted Darby with a Cutter and went for the cover but Allin kicked out at two.

Sammy dropped Darby with a spinning back-fist and followed it up with a knee to the face for a near fall. When Dynamite returned, Darby went for a Suicide Dive but Sammy got out of the way and Allin crashed into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Sammy hit a Splash for a two count. Sammy went for a knee strike but Allin countered into the Last Supper for the pinfall victory. Darby will face Cody in the Semifinals in the TNT Championship Tournament.