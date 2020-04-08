AEW Dynamite Results & Takeaways (4/8)

Welcome to our results and discussion post for AEW Dynamite. Refresh the page for live updates and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

The tournament to crown the first TNT Champion gets underway tonight when Cody battles Shawn Spears.

"Every one of those guys wants to be the TNT Champion.

The difference with me…I need it." – Cody Rhodes

Cody gives his thoughts on the participants in the TNT Championship Tournament.



Watch AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night on TNT 8e/7c.

AEW Dynamite Results (4/8)

Lance Archer def. a jobber Hikaru Shida def. Britt Baker Best Friends def. Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa Brodie Lee def. Lee Johnson