AEW Dynamite Results & Takeaways (4/8)

The tournament to crown the first TNT Champion gets underway tonight when Cody battles Shawn Spears.
AEW Dynamite Results (4/8)
- Lance Archer def. a jobber
- Hikaru Shida def. Britt Baker
- Best Friends def. Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa
- Brodie Lee def. Lee Johnson
Chris Jericho joined Tony Schiavone on commentary for tonight’s show. Lance Archer battled a local talent in the first match of the night.
Match Recap: Archer went for a big boot but “Allen” ducked and hit a couple of kicks. Archer shrugged them off and quickly hit the Blackout for the pinfall victory.