Thursday, December 10, 2020
AEW Dynamite Scores Best Rating of 2020 (12/9)

By Michael Reichlin
AEW Dynamite scored its highest unopposed viewership of 2020 this week, while NXT’s viewership was flat coming out of Sunday’s Takeover: WarGames event. Courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW Dynamite averaged 995,000 viewers and did a 0.45 rating in the P18-49 demographic. It was the 2nd most watched show on cable for the night in the key demo and the most watched show on cable amongst men 18-49.

This is up from last week, which did 913,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating (P18-49).

NXT had 659,000 viewers and did a 0.17 rating (P18-49) to finish 37th on cable for the night. The numbers were essentially the same last week (658,000 / 0.16), so there was no Takeover ‘bounce’ to speak of.

AEW is riding high on the momentum of Sting’s debut, the fallout of Kenny Omega winning the AEW championship and the AEW-Impact storyline.

WWE RAW on 12/7 averaged 1.736 million viewers with a 0.52 rating. Impact Wrestling on AXS on 12/8 averaged 221,000 viewers a 0.08 rating.

