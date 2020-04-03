Update On Thursday’s AEW Dynamite Tapings, Future Programming

AEW is said to have several weeks of Dynamite already filmed.

As more restrictions are taking place across the United States due to the ongoing global pandemic, many wrestling fans are wondering how much longer AEW will be able to air new content on Wednesday nights. According to a report from PWTorch, AEW has weeks, if not months, of content already filmed.

The promotion is reported to have been filming content at QT Marshall’s gym in Norcross, GA up until the midnight deadline last night when all non-essential businesses in the state were ordered to close. They are said to have filmed enough “storyline-advancing” matches for several episodes of Dynamite.

The next few episodes will intersperse matches filmed from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville and those filmed from the Georgia location.

Some of the matches filmed recently might end up airing on episodes of Dark if restrictions are lessened in the coming weeks. If, however, restrictions are not lessons those matches could be used on Dynamite.

It is also being reported that a Georgia state official attended the tapings to ensure AEW was adhering to regulations. AEW did have the proper paperwork filed and had notified local officials before filming commenced.

The majority of wrestlers used for the tapings either live nearby and were able to drive to the shows or they have been staying nearby even if they don’t live there. One or two wrestlers not from areas hard hit by the virus did fly in for the shows.

All wrestlers are being asked to go into isolation for 2 weeks. They are then hoping to be able to tape again later this month or in May if it is possible to do so.

AEW TNT Championship Tournament Has Been Filmed

The TNT Championship tournament is said to have been filmed up to the finals, which will take place at the Double or Nothing PPV.

The TNT Championship tournament will begin airing next week and an AEW World Championship match between champion Jon Moxley and challenger Jake Hager will air in 2 weeks time.